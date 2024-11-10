Ananya Panday is the most simple bridesmaid in black bodycon dress, minimal makeup as she parties with her girls

Ananya Panday kickstarted the shaadi season with her cousin sister Deeya Shroff's wedding festivities. The actor recently attended Deeya's engagement ceremony in a stunning ethnic look from her mother Bhavna Pandey's closet. She had worn an aqua-blue suit by the late designer Rohit Bal. After dazzling the internet with the ensemble, Ananya embraced minimalism in a simple black bodycon outfit and no-makeup look as she partied with the bride and her squad. Ananya Panday poses with the bride-to-be, her cousin Deeya Shroff, and the other bridesmaids.

The most simple bridesmaid

Ananya shared a picture from her cousin's bridal party from last night on Instagram. The actor captioned the post, “Worse comes to worst My girls come first #bridEE.” It shows Ananya posing with Deeya Shroff and all the other bridesmaids. Instead of wearing a blingy outfit, Ananya chose a simple OOTD (outfit of the day) for the affair - a black bodycon dress. If you are a no-fuss bride and want your bachelorette to be a low-key affair, take inspiration from Ananya and her gang.

Ananya Panday poses with the bride and her gang.

Decoding Ananya Panday's OOTD

The midnight black dress features spaghetti straps, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Ananya's svelte frame, and a full-body hem length. Ananya chose minimal accessories to style the ensemble, including dainty ear studs and black slip-on Hermes flat sandals. With her hair tied in a centre-parted, sleek low bun, the actor chose a minimal makeup look featuring rosy pink lips, glowing skin, feathered brow, and blushed cheekbones for the glam.

Ananya's tribute to Rohit Bal

Ananya wore her mother's suit set for her cousin's engagement ceremony. Sharing the pictures from the festivities, Ananya wrote, “briDEEEEEE @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani also wearing my mom's @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever.”

Last month, Ananya walked for Rohit Bal at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale. It was the designer's last show before he passed away on November 1 following a heart attack.