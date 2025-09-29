Durga Puja 2025: Top 4 saree styling tips for Ashtami, Navami and Vijayadashami

Durga Puja 2025: The four days of Durga Puja mean multiple wardrobe changes for multiple occasions — from attending aarti at your building's Durga Puja to crashing at friend/family homes for parties and pandal hopping all night long. Saree is favoured across all the wardrobe changes as nothing screams festive cheer more than the beloved six yards of fabric. Turn heads this Durga Puja with your elegant saree styling. Know how you too can radiate celeb-like glam. (PC: Pinterest)

The upcoming Ashtami, Navami and Dashami days are especially significant as many important rituals and pujas are performed, such as the much-anticipated early morning pushpanjali on Ashtami, Sandhi Puja on Navami and Dashami's Sindoor Khela. To look your best in the remaining days of Durga Puja, know expert styling tips and saree choices.

Nelson Jaffery, head of design, Navyasa by Liva, revealed shared styling tips, while we curated some of the best celeb looks for your visual style references:

1.Red and white traditional tant saree

Rani Mukherjee, Bipasha Basu and Sonam Kapoor wear the classic red and white saree. Often it is worn during Sindoor Khela. (PC: Pinterest)

Why: Red and white saree is a classic, staple Bengali saree style.

Swap the regular blouse for a halter-neck or even a crop top with mirror work. Accessories : Wear heavy gold jhumkas or a stack of bangles for a traditional look; oxidised silver for a boho contrast.

: Wear heavy gold jhumkas or a stack of bangles for a traditional look; oxidised silver for a boho contrast. Styling: Centre-parted bun with a red rose, or soft curls left open. A bold red bindi seals the deal.

2.Handloom silk saree

Silk sarees look gorgeous, especially in the evening, making them a good partywear saree. Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aditi Rao all stun in silk sarees. (PC: Pinterest)

Why: Rich silks, Baluchari, Bishnupuri, or Tussar are festive favourites as they appear elegant and festive-ready.

Rich silks, Baluchari, Bishnupuri, or Tussar are festive favourites as they appear elegant and festive-ready. Blouse : Velvet blouses, corset blouses, or even jackets layered on top.

: Velvet blouses, corset blouses, or even jackets layered on top. Accessories : Statement chokers or temple jewellery against silk work wonders.

: Statement chokers or temple jewellery against silk work wonders. Styling: Belt your saree at the waist, cinch your frame, and make pandal-hopping easier.

3. Printed saree

Printed sarees are colourful and lightweight, perfect for pandal hopping. Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza all wow in the colourful patterns. (PC: Pinterest)

Why: This Puja saw a rise in lightweight, flowy cotton print sarees. They are lightweight, perfect for long festive days. The fluidity of the fabric kept things breathable

: Asymmetrical cuts, crop tops, or even sleeveless turtlenecks for a sharp, modern finish. Accessories : Minimal gold hoops, layered chains, or sleek cuffs to keep the vibe contemporary.

: Minimal gold hoops, layered chains, or sleek cuffs to keep the vibe contemporary. Styling: Can add graphic liners if your saree has bold prints to match.

4. Pastel organza sarees

For a bit of a whimsical touch, organza’s see-through material is perfect. It manages the fine line between casual and classic, making it ideal for daytime aartis or brunch. Celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Kiara Advani look pretty in organza. (PC: Pinterest)