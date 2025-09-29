Durga Puja 2025: Top 4 saree styling tips for Ashtami, Navami and Vijayadashami
Embrace celeb like glam on Durga Puja by pulling off your best saree look. Check out styling tips here.
Durga Puja 2025: The four days of Durga Puja mean multiple wardrobe changes for multiple occasions — from attending aarti at your building's Durga Puja to crashing at friend/family homes for parties and pandal hopping all night long. Saree is favoured across all the wardrobe changes as nothing screams festive cheer more than the beloved six yards of fabric.
The upcoming Ashtami, Navami and Dashami days are especially significant as many important rituals and pujas are performed, such as the much-anticipated early morning pushpanjali on Ashtami, Sandhi Puja on Navami and Dashami's Sindoor Khela. To look your best in the remaining days of Durga Puja, know expert styling tips and saree choices.
ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: 5 sweat-proof, long-lasting makeup tips for garba nights and pandal hopping
Nelson Jaffery, head of design, Navyasa by Liva, revealed shared styling tips, while we curated some of the best celeb looks for your visual style references:
1.Red and white traditional tant saree
- Why: Red and white saree is a classic, staple Bengali saree style.
- Blouse: Swap the regular blouse for a halter-neck or even a crop top with mirror work.
- Accessories: Wear heavy gold jhumkas or a stack of bangles for a traditional look; oxidised silver for a boho contrast.
- Styling: Centre-parted bun with a red rose, or soft curls left open. A bold red bindi seals the deal.
2.Handloom silk saree
- Why: Rich silks, Baluchari, Bishnupuri, or Tussar are festive favourites as they appear elegant and festive-ready.
- Blouse: Velvet blouses, corset blouses, or even jackets layered on top.
- Accessories: Statement chokers or temple jewellery against silk work wonders.
- Styling: Belt your saree at the waist, cinch your frame, and make pandal-hopping easier.
3. Printed saree
- Why: This Puja saw a rise in lightweight, flowy cotton print sarees. They are lightweight, perfect for long festive days. The fluidity of the fabric kept things breathable
- Blouse: Asymmetrical cuts, crop tops, or even sleeveless turtlenecks for a sharp, modern finish.
- Accessories: Minimal gold hoops, layered chains, or sleek cuffs to keep the vibe contemporary.
- Styling: Can add graphic liners if your saree has bold prints to match.
4. Pastel organza sarees
- Why: Suitable for a younger crowd who prefer pastels over vibrant hues.
- Blouse: Strapless, ruffled sleeves, or even bralettes underneath for a Gen-Z spin.
- Accessories: Minimalistic pearls, dainty chains, or just oversized studs.
- Styling: Messy ponytail or soft blowout, glass-skin makeup with pink lips.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.