Kajol and Rani Mukerji tear up during emotional moment with Tanishaa and Sharbani Mukherji while celebrating Durga Puja

Actors and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji reunited on Saturday to kick off their family’s annual Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. Joined by Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji and their other cousin Sharbani Mukherji, they visited the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal, where the first look of the Goddess Durga idol was unveiled, marking the joyous start to the festivities. Kajol, Rani, and family commenced Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai, honouring their uncle and Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee.

Kajol, Rani share emotional embrace at celebrations

While the mood was celebratory, it was also tinged with emotion as the family remembered Deb Mukherjee, actor and father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who passed away in March 2025 at the age of 83. Deb had long been the one to organise the family’s Durga Puja festivities, making his absence deeply felt.

In a heartfelt moment captured on camera, Kajol, Rani, Tanishaa and Sharbaani were seen embracing each other with tears in their eyes. Kajol also shared a heartfelt hug with Ayan Mukerji, reflecting the closeness and support within the family during the emotional occasion.

All family members were dressed in festive traditional attire. Kajol stunned in a silk saree paired with a red blouse, while Rani wore a graceful white saree adorned with a black and red floral border. Ayan Mukerji kept it simple yet festive in a classic white kurta-pyjama.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. As per Hindu mythology, the goddess visits her earthly home during this time to bless her devotees. This year, the five-day celebration begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and ends on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

Kajol and Rani's latest projects

Kajol is currently hosting Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle at Prime Video, where they interview Bollywood stars. The first episode saw Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests.

Rani, on the other hand, is enjoying her first National Award win for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She will soon be seen headlining Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala.