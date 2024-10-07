Elegant and timeless: The best Calvin Klein watches for women; Pick your favourite

Founded in 1968 in New York, Calvin Klein has evolved into one of the world’s leading global fashion lifestyle brands. Known for its bold, non-conformist designs, the brand’s minimalist and sensual aesthetic continues to resonate with individuals seeking timeless elegance in their fashion choices. The Fall Collection 2024 of Calvin Klein watches exemplifies this ethos, delivering high-quality timepieces designed for modern women who appreciate both form and function. Elegant and Timeless: The Best Calvin Klein Watches for Women

In collaboration with Movado Group, Inc., a prestigious name in the watch industry, Calvin Klein has built a line of watches that reflects its core values of sleek simplicity and refined style. This collection is part of a broader mission to create globally iconic products that resonate with individuals across different cultures and preferences.

Each piece in the Calvin Klein Fall Collection 2024 offers something distinct, allowing women to express themselves through their choice of accessories. Whether it’s the geometric precision of the CK Pulse, the luxurious details of the Twisted Bezel, or the understated sophistication of the Gleam, these watches embody Calvin Klein’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and premium craftsmanship. Designed with longevity in mind, these timepieces stay relevant across seasons and can easily transition from casual wear to formal occasions.

This article will take you through the detailed features and specifications of these must-have timepieces from the Fall 2024 collection, helping you make an informed decision on which watch suits your lifestyle the best.

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is a global fashion powerhouse, renowned for its minimalist designs and commitment to high-quality craftsmanship. Since its inception in New York in 1968, the brand has been at the forefront of modern fashion, challenging conventions with its bold, non-conformist aesthetic. Calvin Klein has grown into a lifestyle brand offering a wide range of products including clothing, accessories, underwear, and watches.

In 2003, PVH Corp. acquired Calvin Klein, and the brand continues to expand its global reach, setting trends with its innovative marketing and digital presence. Calvin Klein’s collaboration with Movado Group, Inc. for its watch collections ensures that every timepiece is crafted with precision and style, combining the brand’s minimalist design with Movado's expertise in high-quality watchmaking. Movado distributes and sells Calvin Klein watches globally, including in India through MGI Distribution Private Ltd., making the brand easily accessible both online and offline.

Calvin Klein’s Fall 2024 campaign features a curated selection of watches that exemplify the brand's attention to detail and timeless appeal. Each watch in this collection offers a unique blend of functionality, durability, and elegance—designed to stand the test of time and fashion trends.

Calvin Klein Pulse Analogue Silver White Rectangle Dial Women's Watch

The Calvin Klein Pulse Analogue Silver White Rectangle Dial Women's Watch is a perfect example of the brand's signature minimalist aesthetic. Its sleek rectangular dial and mesh stainless steel strap offer a modern twist to a timeless design, making it suitable for both casual and formal wear. The silver-white sunray dial creates a clean, sophisticated look that easily complements a variety of outfits.

The mesh bracelet adds not only to the aesthetic but also to the comfort, ensuring the watch is lightweight and easy to wear throughout the day. The rectangular case shape gives it a bold edge, a perfect choice for women who appreciate geometric-inspired designs. With its analogue quartz movement, the Pulse watch guarantees accuracy and reliability, making it as practical as it is stylish.



Specifications of Calvin Klein Pulse Analogue Silver White Rectangle Dial Women's Watch:

Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dial Color: Silver White

Silver White Strap: Mesh stainless steel bracelet

Mesh stainless steel bracelet Water Resistance: Up to 30 meters

Up to 30 meters Movement: Analogue Quartz

Calvin Klein Gleam Women Analog Watch

The Calvin Klein Gleam Women Analog Watch stands out with its minimalist design and elegant features. The soft gray sunray dial exudes sophistication, making it an excellent choice for women who prefer understated luxury. The rose gold bezel adds a subtle contrast, and its coin-edge texture runs through the bracelet links, offering a harmonious design that speaks to Calvin Klein's refined craftsmanship.

The Gleam watch is powered by a reliable analogue quartz movement, ensuring precise timekeeping. Its stainless steel bracelet is durable yet stylish, designed to last through years of wear without compromising comfort. Whether you're attending a formal event or running daily errands, this watch adds an effortless touch of elegance to any ensemble.



Specifications of Calvin Klein Gleam Women Analog Watch:

Case Material: Stainless steel with rose gold accents

Stainless steel with rose gold accents Dial Color: Soft gray sunray dial

Soft gray sunray dial Strap: Stainless steel bracelet

Stainless steel bracelet Water Resistance: Up to 30 meters

Up to 30 meters Movement: Analogue Quartz

Calvin Klein Twisted Bezel 34 mm Green Dial Stainless Steel Analogue Watch for Women

The Calvin Klein Twisted Bezel Analogue Watch from the Fall 2024 collection is designed for women who appreciate bold, statement-making accessories. The rich emerald green dial, combined with the twisted bezel adorned with crystal embellishments, makes this watch stand out in any setting. Its 34 mm case size strikes a balance between elegance and functionality, offering a substantial yet wearable timepiece for various occasions.

The stainless steel bracelet complements the vibrant green dial, creating a harmonious blend of luxury and durability. The watch’s accurate analogue quartz movement ensures that it performs as beautifully as it looks, making it a perfect choice for those who want to add a touch of glamour to their everyday style.



Specifications of Calvin Klein Twisted Bezel 34 mm Green Dial Stainless Steel Analogue Watch for Women:

Case Size: 34 mm

34 mm Dial Color: Emerald Green

Emerald Green Bezel: Twisted design with crystal embellishments

Twisted design with crystal embellishments Strap: Stainless steel bracelet

Stainless steel bracelet Water Resistance: Up to 30 meters

Up to 30 meters Movement: Analogue Quartz

How to Find the Perfect Calvin Klein Fall Collection Watch

When selecting the perfect watch from the Calvin Klein Fall Collection 2024, consider your personal style and how you plan to wear it. For everyday versatility, the Gleam offers a subtle yet luxurious look. If you prefer a bold statement piece, the Twisted Bezel with its emerald green dial is ideal. For a balance of modern and minimalist aesthetics, the Pulse is a timeless option. Each watch is crafted with high-quality materials, ensuring both durability and elegance.

FAQs on The Best Calvin Klein Watches for Women 1. What is the price range of Calvin Klein watches in this collection? Prices for Calvin Klein watches in the Fall Collection 2024 range from INR 10,000 to INR 25,000, depending on the model and features

2. Are Calvin Klein watches durable? Yes, Calvin Klein watches are made with high-quality materials like stainless steel and are water-resistant up to 30 meters, ensuring durability for daily wear.

3. What is the warranty period for Calvin Klein watches? Calvin Klein watches come with a standard 2-year warranty, which covers manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship.

4. What makes the Calvin Klein Fall Collection 2024 unique? The collection blends Calvin Klein's minimalist aesthetic with Movado's precision craftsmanship, offering modern, elegant designs that stand the test of time.

5. Can these watches be worn for formal occasions? Yes, all watches in this collection are versatile and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions, making them a great addition to any wardrobe.

The Calvin Klein Fall Collection 2024 offers a range of sophisticated, stylish, and functional watches designed to suit various preferences and lifestyles. Whether you're looking for a minimalist everyday accessory or a bold statement piece, this collection provides a selection of high-quality timepieces that blend fashion and practicality effortlessly

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.