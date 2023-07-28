Face the sun with a ‘facekini’, the hot new fashion trend

As the mercury soars in China, reaching record-breaking temperatures (touched 52.2 degrees Celsius in mid-July), people are resorting to innovative and fashionable methods to shield themselves from the sun’s harmful UV rays and prevent tanning. And this pursuit of ultimate sun protection has led to the re-entry of the ‘facekini’. The facekini covers the entire head except for the eyes, nose and mouth, and is generally made of stretchy, UV-resistant fabric. (Photo: AFP )

Much like a ski mask, the facekini covers the entire head except for the eyes, nose and mouth, and is generally made of stretchy, UV-resistant fabric. These masks also come along with separate sleeves to cover the arms, wide-brimmed hats and lightweight jackets made from UV-resistant fabric.

soaring popularity

The trend initially came in vogue in the early 2000s, primarily in coastal cities like Qingdao. As China witnesses a scorching heat wave, it’s back in the limelight again. Another reason behind the face accessory’s rising popularity is the cultural beauty standard. In some Asian cultures, particularly in China, fair and unblemished skin is traditionally considered ideal and a social status symbol. A facekini helps people maintain their complexion by preventing tanning and sunspots.

Would you like to try it?

I think it’s great how people are coming up with such innovative ideas to stay protected in the harsh summer, but I don’t feel very comfortable wearing it myself. I feel claustrophobic just looking at it. Rupali Hasija, Fashion influencer

It’s very logical and interesting, and it shows how people are up for trying new fashion accessories. I am totally up for it and I feel it can look more artistic with little additions here and there. Anvita Sharma, Fashion designer

I like the whole idea and concept since it’s about protecting oneself from the harmful UV radiations, which can lead to various skin problems. But if I would be asked to wear it, that’d be a no as it’s a little over the top for me. Siddhartha Bansal, Fashion designer

