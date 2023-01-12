Facial oils: Tips for incorporating them into your daily skincare routine

Facial oils are a popular addition to many skincare routines as they can help to hydrate and nourish the skin. They also provide a variety of other benefits, depending on the type of oil used. For example, some oils are high in antioxidants, which can help to protect the skin from environmental damage, while others are rich in fatty acids, which can help to strengthen the skin's barrier function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contrary to popular belief, facial oils are not recommended for every skin type. Experts and gurus do not advise oil use for acne-prone and oily skin. When used on pimple-prone skin that tends to get clogged, face oils lead to excess sebum production and acne formation. Applying any facial oil may not be beneficial for you if your pores have the propensity to collect dirt. However, when used properly, a number of face oils are suitable for all skin types. (Also read: 5 oils that can work wonders for skincare routine, and why )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Queenie Singh, Former Miss India, Beauty Model, Columnist, Practitioner and Founder of BiE, Beauty in Everything, shared tips to choose the perfect facial oil for your skin and the correct way to apply it for the best results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to choose the perfect face oil:

Always remember to check the ingredients written in fine packaging print before purchasing your bottle. To make sure you are not allergic to any new skincare, conduct a patch test for your skin by using a small patch of product on the front of your palm and wait for 10 - 15 minutes to see if there’s a reaction.

Always choose a face oil with a comparatively smaller molecular size. Ingredients like jojoba and squalane work best in this regard. Large molecules are unable to penetrate through the top layer of skin. Lightweight oils are quick-absorbing and don’t clog pores.

5 tips to apply face oil the correct way for best results:

1. Be gentle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Don’t use harsh movements to apply face oils. Good facial products will not require rubbing them in too hard. Make sure to be careful around your sensitive eye area. Use a soft patting technique to make sure the oil absorbs into your skin efficiently. Pulling too hard on your skin will only encourage wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet.

2. Mix your face oil and moisturiser

Mixing your moisturiser and face oil provides double the skin hydration. Do not try this with essential oils as they must never be used on the face!

3. Once or twice, it’s your choice

Each skin layer is unique. Applying face oils twice daily may suit dry skin types, while for others, usage, when needed, may suffice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Let the previous skincare dry

Allow a few minutes for your previous products to dry before applying face oils. The inability to do so will result in ‘pilling.’ Pilling refers to when your products form clumps on the surface of your skin, forcing you to begin your routine all over again!

5. Layering is important

You could be using the best skin products in the market. However, without a sound layering guide, you may never experience the skin transformation you desire. Applying face oils at the right time produces miraculous results. The best time to apply facial oils is at the end of your skincare routine as a sealant to make sure pollutants don’t enter.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}