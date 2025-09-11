Fashion blogger shares how she built ‘7 figure income’ from content creation: ‘When I started 11 years ago, I had…’

Gone are the days when blogging was just a hobby, today, it’s a thriving industry where content can unlock collaborations, brand deals, and even financial independence. Fashion and lifestyle creator Kritika Khurana, popularly known as That Boho Girl, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, recently shared in her September 11 post how she built a seven-figure income from content creation and offered tips for anyone looking to follow the same path. (Also read: From floral dupattas to neo-traditional silhouettes: Top 5 festive fashion trends for 2025 ) Fashion blogger Kritika Khurana shares tips for beginners in the booming creator economy. (Instagram/@thatbohogirl)

In her post, Kritika reminded aspiring creators that success doesn’t depend on having millions of followers. “Brands care about content that connects, not just numbers,” she explained. Starting 11 years ago with nothing but an idea, she has since worked with top brands and built a seven-figure income from content creation.

Why now is the best time to start

Kritika highlights that the creator economy is booming, making it the perfect time to step in:

79% of people buy products because of creator-made content, not ads.

User-Generated Content (UGC) can boost website conversions by 29%.

The UGC market is projected to grow from $9.4 billion in 2025 to $46.5 billion by 2034.

“Brands need creators more than ever,” she adds, noting that authentic storytelling is the future of marketing.

How to decide your rates

One of the biggest challenges for beginners is figuring out what to charge. Kritika shared a simple formula:

(time you spend + effort + brand usage) × the value you bring

For example, if a brand wants to use your video as ads, that adds extra cost. As a ballpark, beginner UGC creators in India charge between ₹2,500– ₹7,000 per video, with rates increasing as your skills and reach grow.

Multiple income streams every creator should explore

Affiliate marketing

Joining programs like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, or Wishlink can help creators earn commissions between 5–20%, translating to ₹500– ₹2,000 on a ₹10,000 sale.

Brand collaborations

The biggest revenue driver for creators. Campaigns can start small at ₹3,000– ₹10,000 but scale up to ₹5–15 lakh depending on your audience and storytelling skills. Kritika stresses that what brands truly value is engagement and authenticity, not just numbers.

YouTube = evergreen income

Unlike Instagram, YouTube videos continue to earn through ads and affiliate links for years. With CPMs in India ranging from ₹50– ₹300 per 1,000 views, consistency pays off. Even a library of 20–30 videos can generate a steady income over time.

YouTube shopping

A hidden bonus stream where creators can tag products directly in videos, allowing audiences to shop seamlessly while generating extra income alongside ad revenue.

Kritika’s advice is clear, " you don’t need millions of followers or expensive equipment to start. What you need is creativity, consistency, and the courage to share your voice. “If I could start from scratch, so can you,” she says.