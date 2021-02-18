Fashion bows down to pussy bows
Back in 1960’s pussy bows were seen in collections by Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, two fashion houses who were trying to change the meaning of fashion and injecting a dose of feminism and class to every woman’s wardrobe. A tie up at the neckline, it resembles the traditional bow that would be tied around the neck of a kitten which is why it got a fancy moniker. However, the bows still took time to make its mark in the style radar. Later in 1980’s when Margaret Thatcher became the UK’s first female Prime Minister, pussy bows become as a key part of her political image, which made it desirable and popular.
Today, we see the trend drifting back to international and Indian runway. Recently at the Paris Haute Couture week, Chanel, Alexander Vauthier, Giorgio Armani and many more fashion houses showcased their interpretation of the bows. Even with ready-to-wear these bows are gaining back their popularity. That’s because, post pandemic, waist-up fashion is what matters most. “The pandemic has bought a few changes to how people dress and this different lifestyle of WFH , zoom calls and quarantine parties have impacted the mode of dressing - pussy bows are comfortable yet formal enough for zoom calls and the new lifestyle and look feminine and a bit dressy in otherwise gloomy atmosphere. It is anyways a pretty dainty detailing and add little bit of grace and detail to an outfit and enhance it,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.
Style it right
The dainty detailing adds the right kind of drama says stylist. “Any basic garment with bow on the shoulder or neckline is not overpowering and can be styled in multiple ways. Be cautious and don’t carry a sling back with it as it kills the drama. And keep accessories minimal and avoid anything around the neckline such as scarves,” suggests stylist Eshaa Amiin.
The size and fabric of the bow is important as that makes it fit as a formal dress and gown. For a more relaxed look chiffon and georgette tops with pussy bow works best. Metallic ones are great for an evening look and satin ones can be the best pick for a formal look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New bride Dia Mirza's pink couture anarkali suit is the star of her trousseau
- Dia Mirza's images wearing a gorgeous rose pink anarkali suit landed on the internet and made headlines. The couture piece was made by designer Anita Dongre. She shared the beautiful pictures online and congratulated the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion bows down to pussy bows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan slays maternity fashion in a sultry tie-dye dress
- Neeti Mohan broke her pregnancy news to fans on her second wedding anniversary with hubby Nihaar Pandya and fashionistas can’t help but swoon over her maternity fashion in a thigh-high yellow tie and dye dress which seals the boho chic vibe too | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The season of monotone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in ₹35k saree at friend's wedding
- Take style cues from Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid look book and add a modern twist to the traditional Indian clothes. The fashionista recently attended a friend's wedding where she wore some stunning attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gucci stumbles as Kering gears up for brand's 100th year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree
- Madhuri Dixit Nene set the Internet on fire with her majestically magnificent look in a silver bling sheer saree as she shot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 2 and we can’t take our eyes off as we bookmark this chic style for the next wedding | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar looks resplendently vibrant in ₹6 lakh lehenga-choli set
- Modern brides are done with classic reds and pinks, instead, they are inclining towards the pastel colours and this Manish Malhotra lehenga on Bhumi Pednekar is the perfect example of it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it
- Nora Fatehi rocks dresses better than others and her latest pictures wearing a leopard-print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses that the actor has rocked recently:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai
- On Dia Mirza’s wedding, BFF Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s shoes as a part of the traditional ‘joota chhupai’ ritual but it was her hot pink organza and silk saree with embroidered peacock motifs that made jaws drop and left us swooning | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid looks that are a hit this Shaadi season
- Mira Kapoor recently attended the wedding of a close friend and served us some stunning bridesmaid ensembles. From traditional lehengas to modern sarees, her look book has something for everyone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badgley Mischka's glitzy fall line is an ode to the old wonderful times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one
- Remember when Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets? That Raw Mango saree is a rage once again as Dia Mirza opted for the same Banarasi six yards of elegance for her bridal look while tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini
- Disha Patani sets the Internet on fire with her sizzling hot pink bikini look and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration as we gear up to hit the pool in the summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox