Fashion tips on how to choose a designer bridal lehenga for your body shape

To make your bridal day the most memorable, every bride should take into consideration their body type before selecting a lehenga. No matter how fancy and designer your bridal lehenga be, if it doesn’t suit your body shape, it would look dreary and seem uncomfortable on your main day.

One of the most important things for a bride to do while deciding a bridal dress is researching and with continuously changing trends, along with many designers, collections and trending pictures, it could be confusing when going for bridal outfit shopping. Sorting our style woes in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aaliya Deeba, founder of couture label Ideebs London, spills the beans on some fashion tips to keep in mind when choosing a designer bridal lehenga for your body type.

Rectangle shape

Flared lehenga suits the best for rectangle shaped body type. People with this body type, have a straight body structure. Women having this body type can design their lehenga by using heavy blouses or heavy lehengas as per their choice.

Oval/Diamond shape

This body type belongs to those having heavy waist and tummy. The best designer lehenga style for this body type is the panel length lehenga. This lehenga can be styled with jacket style choli as well to give the best trendy look.

Pear shape

Women in India mostly have pear shaped body, which means this body type have hips wider than shoulders. The perfect designer lehenga to match this body type will be the A-line lehenga or the flared lehenga. Women belonging to this body shape can choose lehenga materials like velvet, chiffon and should avoid bulky fabric like leather, wool.

Apple shape

People with narrow waist and larger bust area have an apple shaped body. The lehenga that suits the best to this body type is the classic lehenga - the circular type. Designing it with a longer choli with a V or U cutline will give a highlight to your lehenga. The materials that will suit well are soft fabrics like georgette, crepe.

Hourglass shape

This shape is considered to be the most perfect body shape. Here the upper body as well as the lower body are equal in size. Mermaid style lehenga fits hourglass shaped body the best. This type of designer lehenga can be paired with halter neck choli to enhance the body type.

If you are a soon-to-be-bride this season, take the help of the above-mentioned tips while choosing a bridal lehenga that will highlight your features at its best. Following the right balancing rules while choosing the right fabric, colour and style to compliment your figure will let you have that picture perfect look.