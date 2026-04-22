Fatima Sana Shaikh leaves internet spellbound with her beautiful pink suit: Here's the cost and where to buy it from

Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted stepping out of a celebrity-favourite hair studio in Bandra, serving effortless glamour with a voluminous, bouncy blowout and a beautifully understated dusty pink kurta. The ensemble, defined by its fluid silhouette and intricate layered detailing, struck the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication – making for a refined, quiet luxury fashion moment.

Here's a breakdown of Fatima Sana Shaikh's full outfit!

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Let’s take a closer look at her full outfit – decoding the key style elements and exploring how you can recreate this aesthetic for yourself. From where to shop her pieces to what you can expect to spend, consider this your guide to making her understated, dusty-pink elegance your own.

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in dusty rose set

Soft, fluid, and steeped in quiet elegance, Fatima’s dusty rose ensemble was a masterclass in understated festive dressing. The kurta, cut in a relaxed A-line silhouette, featured a flattering soft V-neckline that subtly framed her collarbones, while the bodice flowed into soft gathers that created a tiered, voluminous fall, echoing that of a ghagra. The chanderi fabric appeared feather-light with a slightly crinkled texture, sashaying effortlessly with every step, while full-length sleeves added balance to the deep neckline.

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{{^usCountry}} The matching bottoms mirrored the kurta’s fluidity, with a similar loosely layered construction – light, airy and perfect for summers when comfort comes first. Elevating the monochrome palette, she paired the look with a sheer organza dupatta draped loosely around her arms, in a complementary blush tone, lightly embellished and delicately scalloped at the edges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matching bottoms mirrored the kurta’s fluidity, with a similar loosely layered construction – light, airy and perfect for summers when comfort comes first. Elevating the monochrome palette, she paired the look with a sheer organza dupatta draped loosely around her arms, in a complementary blush tone, lightly embellished and delicately scalloped at the edges. {{/usCountry}}

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Her accessories were thoughtfully chosen – oversized oxidised silver chandelier jhumkas to add a bold, traditional edge and a dainty pendant necklace to keep the neckline from feeling bare. She finished the look with blush pink, open-toe heels that elongated the silhouette while staying in harmony with the soft colour palette.

Make her style your own!

Fatima’s look was anchored in a thoughtfully curated, tonal ensemble from Aikeyah. Both the kurta and bottoms come from the label’s signature summer lineup – she wore the Dhoop Pink Layered Kurta in the shade Onion, priced at ₹56,500. She paired it with matching Ghagra Dhoti pants in the same hue, also by Aikeyah, designed as part of a coordinated set. Grounding the look with a subtle lift, she opted for blush-toned heels from Steve Madden – the Evers Blush Heel Sandals, retailing at ₹5,999.

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If you’re aiming to mirror Fatima’s subtle elegance, keep your styling soft and luminous. Think subtly dewy skin with gentle contouring, neutral-toned lips, and lightly defined eyes, paired this with loose, side-swept waves cascading down the back. You can lean into statement dressing with oversized jhumkas that instantly command attention, or dial things down with smaller, more delicate pairs for a refined, understated finish.

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For occasions that call for a bit more drama, you can easily dial up the glamour. Swap in warm, shimmer-infused eyeshadow, deepen the lip colour for added impact, and elevate your hair into a sleek updo or a textured messy bun. Finish with a delicate gajra for a touch of traditional charm that instantly transforms the look from minimal to festive-ready.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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