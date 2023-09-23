Festive fashion: From ancient earthy tones to metallics, discover 5 trendy colour palettes for the perfect ethnic look

With festivals from Dushera to Diwali on the horizon, it is crunch time to plan those glamorous outfits. Are you wondering what will be trending on the festival circuit this year? When it comes to the festive colour palette, trends are constantly changing. This festive winter, colours that are ancient in presence and classically drawn from earthly ingredients are offset with newer, refractive crystalline shades and aged metallics. With a continued focus on well-being ebbing from post-pandemic reality, consumers realign their sources to indigenous ingredients and healing minerals. Spices of ginger, turmeric and peppers to healthy grains of ragi and millets to clay and earth crystals that radiate positive energy, form the base of this season’s festive palette. (Also read: Elevate your festive look: 5 stunning outfit ideas that perfectly blend tradition and style ) From earthy tones to metallics: 5 trendy colour palettes for festive fashion(Instagram)

Trendy Colour Palettes for the Festive Season

Kanika Vohra and Anuradha Chandrashekar, Fashion Experts and Co-Founders of ICH NEXT shared with HT Lifestyle a couple of the key combination palettes that are recommended as central to any designer’s canvas.

1. Berry purple, Ginger and Almond: The earthy contrast of ginger and almond grounds this intense cherry tone. This distinctive tone palette produces dreamlike camouflage effects when dyed or printed predominantly on opaque materials. For a festive finish, add a few zari hints from the past.

2. Raw pepper and Turmeric: This combination of raw pepper, moringa, and turmeric is inspired by the resurgence of traditional, all-natural therapy. Expressed through densely vegetated patterns, the colours are usually used in a variety of intensities and are both identifiable and disguised. Style them with liquid-matte materials like cotton silk, velour, and viscose satin.

Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi and Sanjana Sanghi in stunning ethnic ensembles showcasing the mesmerising combination of red, yellow and green shades(Instagram)

3. Ragi brown and Earthen silver: This pink-tinged brown ragi is adorned with earthen silver like a royal robe, drawing inspiration from the hue scheme of local cuisine. To benefit from the nearly-black colour depth and make it a new favourite for the holiday season, use dense opaque fabrics like sateen, velour, and raw silk.

4. Azurite and Peach quartz: This palette of vivid teal blues is motivated by the rejuvenating and healing properties of azurite gemstone. This combination delivers a crucial tale for the holiday season and works nicely with shine and sheer silks, velvet and lyocell blends. Peach quartz adds further stimulation.

Shehnaaz wore a deep blue-coloured cropped waistcoat, jacket and shorts set decorated in floral patterns of red, mustard, yellow, green and bronze shades.(Instagram)

5. Mitti red and Peach quartz: A strong foundation of mud red nurtures a sense of stability, combined with the progressive energy of peach quartz that stimulates accomplishment. This tonal colour story takes to multiple patterns without a fuss and is best suited to dense viscose or silk blends.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a maroon lehenga embellished with pastel coloured embroidery,(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

To summarize, the season prompts one to indulge in an atypical palette of grounded colours made precious by using aged metallic embroideries of tilla and marodi or mixed-media kutch embellishments