Festive wardrobe: Comfort is key this season

The festive season has kick-started and so have the preps to elevate the wardrobe. Be it dressing for occasions such as Durga puja and dandia nights to Karwa Chauth and even the card parties that are organised in run-up to Diwali, acing the sartorial game is on top of everybody’s mind. However, designers are noticing a shift in ethnic wear choices. With the pandemic-induced lifestyle changes redefining everyone’s dressing choices, designers feel it is about comfort and sustainability marrying festive wear this season.

“People are not buying in casual manner anymore for festivals. The mentality of ‘abhi le lete hai, kabhi baad mein pehn lenge’ has changed. Comfort along with conscious buying is pretty major,” says designer Anju Modi, adding that clients are choosing to go for pieces that can be worn and utilised later as well.

Echoing similar sentiment of ethical and minimal fashion being in demand, designer Rahul Mishra says, “What customers are buying now are garments that will last long. There is no non-mindful shopping.”

Moreover, being indoors for long has made consumers realise what a blend of luxury and comfort would mean. “Festive dressing is going to be very specific and different this time. It’s nothing too loud, nothing too showy but something more classic. People have understood the meaning of understated luxury, ” says designer Suneet Varma, who suggests ‘off-shoulder blouses and corsets with sarees,’ for those who want to experiment.

The change in trend has also been noticed by designer Rina Dhaka. She says, “We found that our well-made, relaxed kind of outfits, which can be formal loungewear or eveningwear, sold better than lehengas.” However, she also states there is a slight move towards ‘dressy’ outfits. “Maybe not so much drama [in outfits] but few queries are coming for a little more dress up look,” Dhaka adds.

Designer David Abraham feels the festive season may bring a surprise. “There has been a lot of conversation about it, and people are preferring comfort over anything else but I think it’s going to be opposite. We’ve been living in pyjamas since the pandemic. It’s time to dress up,” he says.