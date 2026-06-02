From choosing fabric to relaxed silhouettes: The ultimate guide to layering this summer without sweating

Summer layering can be defined as using clever dressing methods that enable you to put your best foot forward while at the same time keeping yourself cool. With the onset of hot weather, there is a need to create a sophisticated look by using lightweight and breathable materials and styles that allow for breathability without being cumbersome. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ravi Gupta, creative designer and director of Gargee Designer, shared tips on how you can smartly layer in summers.

A guide to smart layering in summers.(Pexel)

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1. Choose breathable fabrics

According to Ravi, the essence of creating easy summer layers starts with fabric selection. Fabrics such as synthetics tend to be very bulky and do not have sufficient ventilation to prevent body heat from getting trapped inside them. He recommends choosing breathable fabrics such as linen, cotton, modal, and Tencel over synthetic ones because of their cooling characteristics.

Breathable fabrics such as linen, cotton, modal, and Tencel over synthetic ones because of their cooling characteristics. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that linen has become an essential choice in summer owing to its lightweight nature, while cotton offers both lightness and comfort for casual wear. Other examples of fabrics include sheer and mesh materials, which can be used to create layers without adding bulkiness. 2. Prioritise relaxed silhouettes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that linen has become an essential choice in summer owing to its lightweight nature, while cotton offers both lightness and comfort for casual wear. Other examples of fabrics include sheer and mesh materials, which can be used to create layers without adding bulkiness. 2. Prioritise relaxed silhouettes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Equally, consideration needs to be given to the right fit of the clothing,” said Ravi. Tight-fitting clothes limit air circulation, which results in an uncomfortable experience in hot weather conditions. However, large or loose silhouettes make the garment more comfortable, as air passes through them easily. As opposed to wearing numerous items of clothing at once, summer layering works better when done effortlessly. 3. Learn to visually layer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Equally, consideration needs to be given to the right fit of the clothing,” said Ravi. Tight-fitting clothes limit air circulation, which results in an uncomfortable experience in hot weather conditions. However, large or loose silhouettes make the garment more comfortable, as air passes through them easily. As opposed to wearing numerous items of clothing at once, summer layering works better when done effortlessly. 3. Learn to visually layer {{/usCountry}}

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Ravi said, “Among the most effective techniques of summer layering is creating a look of layered clothing visually and not literally.” Button-front shirts worn over tightly fitted tank tops or thin tees make the silhouette look defined but do not impede the ventilation of the outfit. Delicate knitted garments placed across the shoulders or around the waist look a more interesting texture without adding bulk.

Jewellery will bring some character without adding to the discomfort of your outfit. (Unsplash)

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Finally, sheer shirts or mesh tops can make a person look like he/she is layered up while staying extremely light and airy. Another example of such a summer layering piece is the sleeveless vest or waistcoat made of linen or other lightweight fabrics.

4. Use accessories to add depth

“For individuals who want fewer layers to wear, accessories are a good option to make the same impact,” Ravi suggested. Lighter bandanas, breathable scarves, jewellery, or brightly coloured socks matched with loafers or sneakers will bring some character without adding to the discomfort of your outfit.

5. Colours are key

Colours are also key when it comes to styling for summer. Pastels, soft neutrals, and white will help keep you cool while giving a polished look. The art of layering in summer is really just a matter of knowing how to create comfort, lightness, and elegance at the same time.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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