From relaxed fits to airy fabrics: The ultimate guide to dressing for hot and humid days without fashion fatigue

Nelson said, “Colour serves as an essential element of styling during the summer season. Soft colours such as pastels, off-whites, and even earthy colours not only help in keeping you cool but also add a touch of modernity to your attire.” Instead of being simplistic, these colours can be used in layers to provide depth to the look.

Nelson highlighted that while very tight clothes will seem suffocating, overly shapeless clothes will not give a very refined appearance. Balance should be maintained between allowing freedom of movement and yet providing some amount of shape. For instance, straight-cut kurtis can add a crisp, modern touch to your outfit, making it appropriate for both casual and semi-formal occasions. The A-line or softly flaring silhouette will help make your outfit interesting and dynamic, rather than entirely casual.

With the rise in temperature, putting together an outfit could become a trade-off, but there is no need for it to be. While summer fashion is usually associated with comfort over style, you do not have to choose one of these aspects. Instead, consider focusing on creating outfits that blend both seamlessly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, head of design at Liva, shared tips on how to dress right for the summer.

The monochromatic kurti style can be upgraded by using the right materials and minimalistic jewellery pieces. Off-whites and light shades will keep you cool and will be suitable for summer. They will help you create a natural look without putting too much effort into styling. Minimal accessories in pastel colours and neutral shades will help you complement such clothing.

Fabric plays an important role Nelson stated, "You must consider whether the fabric feels good on the skin or not, but that should never affect the design because breathable fabrics tend to make any outfit look good anyway." In other words, a combination of being stylish and comfortable is the most important quality of summer clothing.

Perhaps the best thing about wearing kurtis in summer is the versatility that comes along with them. One can wear a kurti during the day in one way and then switch it up at night and turn it into evening wear.