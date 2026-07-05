From fit to fabric, here's everything you need to check before buying clothes online

Online shopping has entirely changed the way India buys fashion. Whether someone is looking for everyday basics, festive outfits, or party wear, most people would rather scroll through endless options from the comfort of their own couch. Toss in simple returns, fast delivery, and non-stop discounts, and it's easy to see why shopping online has become a daily habit for so many of us. Yash Jain, co-founder and sales director, D.BADAMI, shared key things to look for before you buy online.

Here's everything you need to check before buying clothes online. (Unsplash)

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“Almost everyone who shops online has experienced this at some point. The colour feels slightly different, the fit is off, or the fabric simply does not feel as premium as expected. The biggest mistake consumers make is assuming clothing is just a visual purchase,” said Yash. It isn’t. Clothes should feel good, fit properly, and still look good after repeated wear.

The fabric factor

One of the biggest mistakes shoppers make is overlooking fabric details. Product images may show the design and colour, but they tell us little about texture, comfort, or durability. Fabric plays a major role in how a garment feels and how long it lasts. According to Yash, as consumers become more quality-conscious, transparency is no longer optional. Detailed material descriptions help buyers understand whether a garment is suited for long wear, seasonal use, or repeated washing.

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Fabric plays a major role in how a garment feels and how long it lasts.

Fit matters

{{^usCountry}} Trying to nail the right size is easily one of the biggest headaches when shopping for clothes online. Because basic labels like "small", "medium", or "large" fluctuate so wildly depending on the brand, we rely heavily on size charts and feedback from other buyers. Honestly, a bad fit is still one of the main reasons people send clothes back. But it’s not just about finding the right measurements; the way a garment is put together matters just as much. Things like the strength of the stitching, how the seams are finished, and the overall construction are what really dictate how long a piece will stay in your wardrobe. Check beyond discounts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trying to nail the right size is easily one of the biggest headaches when shopping for clothes online. Because basic labels like "small", "medium", or "large" fluctuate so wildly depending on the brand, we rely heavily on size charts and feedback from other buyers. Honestly, a bad fit is still one of the main reasons people send clothes back. But it’s not just about finding the right measurements; the way a garment is put together matters just as much. Things like the strength of the stitching, how the seams are finished, and the overall construction are what really dictate how long a piece will stay in your wardrobe. Check beyond discounts {{/usCountry}}

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Huge price cuts are tough to resist. They trick us into thinking we need to buy something right this second, making it way too easy to spend money on impulse. At the end of the day, a lower price tag doesn't always equal real value.

Trying to nail the right size is easily one of the biggest headaches when shopping for clothes online.

According to Yash, shoppers today are looking beyond just price tags. They are more interested in quality, versatility, and durability. Return policies, product transparency, and brand credibility have also become part of the buying decision. As online fashion continues to evolve, smarter shopping will increasingly come down to awareness. In a crowded market, real value comes from buying better, not just buying more.