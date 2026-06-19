From layered necklaces to statement earrings: 5 jewellery tricks to elevate monochrome dressing at the workplace

In an era where quiet luxury and power dressing continue to dominate fashion trends, monochrome outfits and tailored suits have become wardrobe staples. While their understated appeal lies in simplicity, jewellery is what often brings these looks to life. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aditi Daga, co-founder of Angara, shared tips on mastering this timeless pairing.

Jewellery tricks to elevate monochrome dressing at the workplace.(Angara)

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Style 1: The minimalist

Aditi said, “For a sharp tailored suit, I recommend keeping jewellery clean and intentional. A pair of diamond studs paired with a slim tennis bracelet adds polish without distracting from the outfit.” This combination works especially well with black, navy, or charcoal power dressing because it complements the structure of the look.

Diamond hoops strike the perfect balance between professional and stylish. (Angara)

Style 2: The colour accent

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{{^usCountry}} "Monochrome dressing creates the perfect backdrop for coloured gemstones. A sapphire pendant with an all-white suit or emerald studs with a beige co-ord set can introduce personality while still feeling sophisticated,” said Aditi. The jewellery becomes the focal point without overwhelming the overall look. Style 3: The layered look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Monochrome dressing creates the perfect backdrop for coloured gemstones. A sapphire pendant with an all-white suit or emerald studs with a beige co-ord set can introduce personality while still feeling sophisticated,” said Aditi. The jewellery becomes the focal point without overwhelming the overall look. Style 3: The layered look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For creative workplaces, layering can add dimension to minimalist outfits. A delicate diamond necklace paired with a shorter gemstone necklace creates visual interest against a crisp shirt or blazer. The key is keeping the layers refined and lightweight so they enhance rather than compete with the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For creative workplaces, layering can add dimension to minimalist outfits. A delicate diamond necklace paired with a shorter gemstone necklace creates visual interest against a crisp shirt or blazer. The key is keeping the layers refined and lightweight so they enhance rather than compete with the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

A diamond tennis bracelet is one of the most versatile pieces in a jewellery wardrobe. (Angara)

{{^usCountry}} Style 4: The day-to-night transition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style 4: The day-to-night transition {{/usCountry}}

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According to Aditi, a diamond tennis bracelet is one of the most versatile pieces in a jewellery wardrobe. During office hours, it adds understated elegance when worn on its own. For an evening dinner, it can be stacked with a second bracelet or paired with statement rings for a more elevated look.

Style 5: The convertible pendant

A gemstone pendant necklace works beautifully from morning meetings to evening plans. During the day, it can be worn as a standalone piece over a silk blouse or knit top. For after-work occasions, layering it with a longer diamond chain instantly creates a more dressed-up effect.

A gemstone pendant necklace works beautifully from morning meetings to evening plans. (Angara)

Style 3: The hoop upgrade

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Diamond hoops strike the perfect balance between professional and stylish. They bring just enough presence to complete a workwear outfit, while their subtle sparkle makes them equally suitable for dinner engagements. They're often the first piece I recommend for someone building a versatile jewellery collection.

Why does subtle sparkle work best for professional dressing?

Aditi highlighted that in professional settings, jewellery should complement strong tailoring rather than compete with it. Delicate diamond jewellery catches the light in a way that feels refined and intentional, allowing the outfit and the wearer's confidence to remain the focus.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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