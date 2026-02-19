Nick Jonas wears Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra as bracelet in The Bluff promotions, fans gush over 'green forest jiju’

In the video, Nick is seen preparing a cocktail inspired by Priyanka’s character in the film. He said, “Guys it is the premiere of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I have seen it twice. Her character name is Bloody M, so I will make a Bloody Mary.” The singer then made the cocktail, adding a lot of Tabasco, which complemented Priyanka's personality, much to the delight of fans. Later, he presented the drink to Priyanka, who loved it and said, “You have the best recipes.”

While promoting his wife Priyanka Chopra ’s upcoming Prime Video film The Bluff, Nick Jonas was seen making a cocktail inspired by her character, Bloody Mary. Fans quickly noticed that he was wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet, praising the thoughtful gesture as a nod to Priyanka’s culture. Nick also wore the bracelet at the film's premiere later in the day, as evident in pictures from the red carpet.

Fans notice Nick wearing a mangalsutra bracelet Fans quickly noticed Nick wearing the mangalsutra bracelet and lauded him for the thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote, “Oh he is wearing mangalsutra bracelet yaar.” Another comment read, “Nick jiju is the best.” One more fan gushed, “If you notice that mangalsutra, Nick Jiju is a green forest.” Others highlighted, “The way he is wearing her mangalsutra as a bracelet” and “When jiju wears the mangalsutra bracelet.” The comments section was flooded with praise, with fans calling him supportive and deeply respectful of Priyanka’s culture.

About The Bluff The Bluff is a high‑stakes action‑adventure thriller set in the late 19th‑century Caribbean, centred on Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, played by Priyanka. She plays a former pirate queen who has left her violent past behind in an effort to lead a peaceful life with her family on a remote island.

However, when her old crew resurfaces seeking vengeance over past betrayals and stolen gold, Ercell is forced to confront the ghosts of her past. The story explores themes of loyalty as it navigates intense clashes with her former captain, Captain Connor, played by Karl Urban.

Alongside Priyanka and Karl, the cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley‑Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles, bringing to life a story of fierce battles and personal redemption. The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers, co‑written with Joe Ballarini, and is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on 25 February 2026.