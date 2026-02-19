Nick Jonas wears Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra as bracelet in The Bluff promotions, fans gush over 'green forest jiju’
Fans praised Nick Jonas for wearing a mangalsutra bracelet, highlighting his support for Priyanka Chopra's culture.
While promoting his wife Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Prime Video film The Bluff, Nick Jonas was seen making a cocktail inspired by her character, Bloody Mary. Fans quickly noticed that he was wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet, praising the thoughtful gesture as a nod to Priyanka’s culture. Nick also wore the bracelet at the film's premiere later in the day, as evident in pictures from the red carpet.
Nick Jonas makes cocktail for Priyanka to promote The Bluff
In the video, Nick is seen preparing a cocktail inspired by Priyanka’s character in the film. He said, “Guys it is the premiere of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I have seen it twice. Her character name is Bloody M, so I will make a Bloody Mary.” The singer then made the cocktail, adding a lot of Tabasco, which complemented Priyanka's personality, much to the delight of fans. Later, he presented the drink to Priyanka, who loved it and said, “You have the best recipes.”
Fans notice Nick wearing a mangalsutra bracelet
Fans quickly noticed Nick wearing the mangalsutra bracelet and lauded him for the thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote, “Oh he is wearing mangalsutra bracelet yaar.” Another comment read, “Nick jiju is the best.” One more fan gushed, “If you notice that mangalsutra, Nick Jiju is a green forest.” Others highlighted, “The way he is wearing her mangalsutra as a bracelet” and “When jiju wears the mangalsutra bracelet.” The comments section was flooded with praise, with fans calling him supportive and deeply respectful of Priyanka’s culture.
About The Bluff
The Bluff is a high‑stakes action‑adventure thriller set in the late 19th‑century Caribbean, centred on Ercell ‘Bloody Mary’ Bodden, played by Priyanka. She plays a former pirate queen who has left her violent past behind in an effort to lead a peaceful life with her family on a remote island.
However, when her old crew resurfaces seeking vengeance over past betrayals and stolen gold, Ercell is forced to confront the ghosts of her past. The story explores themes of loyalty as it navigates intense clashes with her former captain, Captain Connor, played by Karl Urban.
Alongside Priyanka and Karl, the cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley‑Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles, bringing to life a story of fierce battles and personal redemption. The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers, co‑written with Joe Ballarini, and is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on 25 February 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More