From Nitanshi Goel to Kajol and Rekha: What stars wore to Aamir Khan Productions’ 25th anniversary celebrations

Aamir Khan Productions and the Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan recently celebrated a remarkable milestone – 25 years since the film's release. To commemorate the occasion, Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded gathering on June 13, bringing together members of the film's cast and crew, along with several actors, filmmakers and collaborators who have been associated with the production house over the past two and a half decades.

The stars brought their A-game to the event! Here's a closer look.

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Held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, the event saw a host of celebrities walking the red carpet in their finest ensembles. From elegant sarees and regal ethnic wear to sharp contemporary silhouettes, the evening was as much a fashion spectacle as it was a tribute to one of Indian cinema's most beloved films. Here's a closer look at what the stars wore for the special occasion.

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi looked radiant in a dazzling silver sequinned cocktail saree that shimmered from every angle. The drape was beautifully outlined with a narrow fuchsia-pink border, creating a striking contrast against the metallic sheen. The interplay of silver and vibrant pink added a refreshing pop of colour to the partywear look.

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{{^usCountry}} She paired it with a matching strapless hot-pink embellished blouse that brought a bold touch to the ensemble. Keeping accessories minimal, the Laapataa Ladies actor let the outfit take centre stage, while her soft wavy hair and fresh, radiant makeup completed the elegant red-carpet look. Kajol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She paired it with a matching strapless hot-pink embellished blouse that brought a bold touch to the ensemble. Keeping accessories minimal, the Laapataa Ladies actor let the outfit take centre stage, while her soft wavy hair and fresh, radiant makeup completed the elegant red-carpet look. Kajol {{/usCountry}}

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Kajol opted for a flowing sand-beige ensemble featuring a relaxed, draped mustard midi dress with an asymmetrical hemline, layered under a metallic striped longline jacket in shades of gold, silver and taupe. For styling, she kept things polished and minimal.

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The 51-year-old star accessorised with a classic wristwatch, delicate rings and a pair of nude strappy heels that elongated the monochromatic look. Her hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves with a side parting, while her makeup centred on radiant skin, softly defined eyes, flushed cheeks and a nude lip, lending her a fresh and graceful finish.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena exuded regal charm in a blush-pink Banarasi suit set inspired by the artistic legacy of Amrita Sher-Gil. Crafted from luxurious silk, the ensemble featured a deep V-neckline adorned with intricate beaded detailing, elbow-length sleeves and delicate gold floral motifs woven across the kurta. The look was paired with matching blush-pink trousers.

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Elevating the ensemble further, the Jab We Met actor accessorised with striking emerald chandelier earrings. Stacked gold-and-diamond bangles adorned her wrists, while chunky statement rings added a touch of glamour. She styled her hair in a sleek, neatly pulled-back bun. Her makeup remained fresh and minimal, with softly defined features that complemented the refined aesthetic of the look.

Salman Khan

Salman turned heads with a dramatic new buzz cut and rugged stubble, instantly setting social media abuzz. Effortlessly embodying his signature bad-boy persona, the actor showcased a rugged yet stylish aesthetic that perfectly complemented his enduring charisma.

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The 60-year-old star opted for a sleek all-black ensemble, layering a black leather blazer over a fitted black tank top. He paired the look with distressed black jeans and sturdy black boots, creating a monochromatic outfit that was equal parts edgy and sophisticated. Elevating the ensemble were carefully chosen accessories, including a silver chain necklace, a chainmail-style bracelet and a black leather belt.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha looked ethereal in an ivory embroidered anarkali set. The ensemble featured a fitted sweetheart-neck bodice adorned with delicate threadwork and tonal embroidery, flowing into a voluminous floor-grazing silhouette. Intricate floral motifs and lace detailing enhanced the kurta, while matching wide-legged bottoms and a sheer embroidered dupatta completed the graceful monochromatic look.

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Keeping the styling refined, the Laapataa Ladies actor accessorised with statement diamond-and-emerald drop earrings that added a subtle pop of colour to the soft ivory palette. A delicate bracelet and minimal rings complemented the ensemble without overwhelming it. Her hair was styled in a sleek side-parted ponytail with soft volume at the crown, while her makeup featured luminous skin, softly defined eyes, flushed cheeks and a nude-pink lip.

Sanya Malhotra

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Sanya looked elegant and sophisticated in a pristine ivory saree. The lightweight drape featured delicate embellishments scattered across the fabric and a subtly embroidered border. She paired the saree with a striking sleeveless crimson-red blouse crafted in a lustrous fabric, creating a bold contrast that instantly elevated the monochromatic ensemble.

Keeping the styling minimal yet impactful, the Dangal actor accessorised with gold hoop earrings, a delicate layered necklace and a statement ring. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a sleek bun, allowing her jewellery and outfit to take centre stage. Soft, glowing makeup with defined brows, rosy cheeks and a muted pink lip completed the look.

Rekha

Rekha stayed true to her signature aesthetic in an elegant ivory-and-gold handwoven saree. The classic drape featured a lustrous gold zari border and matching pallu, lending the ensemble a regal appeal. Paired with a coordinating blouse in a rich golden hue, the saree embodied the veteran actor's enduring love for traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Elevating the look with her trademark maximalist styling, the 71-year-old diva adorned herself with an opulent layered diamond-and-gold necklace, statement jhumkas, stacked bangles and oversized cocktail rings. She carried an embellished potli bag that complemented the ensemble's festive charm. Her hair was neatly parted down the centre and styled in a sleek bun, accentuated by a bold streak of sindoor. Dramatic eye makeup, defined brows, luminous skin and a deep red lip completed the look.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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