From Shilpa Shetty to Mrunal Thakur: Who wore what at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati celebrations

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde hosted a grand Ganpati darshan in Mumbai on Sunday at Varsha Bungalow – the official residence of the CM - and it was as star-studded as it could get. The A-listers of the Hindi film fraternity dropped by for Ganpati darshan, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi. From Shilpa Shetty to Mrunal Thakur to Disha Patani, the event was attended by a lot of Bollywood actors. Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur and Disha Patani at CM Eknath Shinde's Garpati darshan.(Instagram/@viralbhayani, HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 50 wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to welcome Ganpati Bappa

Here's what the stars wore to CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati darshan:

Shilpa Shetty looked pretty as ever in a stunning saree as she posed for pictures at the event. The actor is known for her Ganpati celebrations – from her dance at Ganpati visarjan to her festive wardrobe picks. In a bright green and neon pink silk saree, Shilpa gave us fresh festive fashion goals to refer to. The actor decked up in the striped saree and teamed it with a matching neon pink blouse. In a ivory white ethnic bag in one hand, and minimal jewellery, Shilpa looked festival-ready.

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning as ever as she dropped by at the event in a white salwar suit. With minimal embellishment details at the plunging neckline, the white salwar suit came with flared details at the ankles. Mrunal teamed it with a white silk dupatta styled on one shoulder. In matching white heels, statement earrings and loose tresses, Mrunal looked gorgeous.

Disha Patani proved that less is more in a black salwar suit with golden embellishment details throughout. She teamed it with golden ruched ethnic trousers and a matching black dupatta with intricate golden zari details at the borders. In black juttis, Disha posed for the cameras.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked stunning together as they attended the Garpati Darshan. Sonakshi decked up in a pastel blue anarkali with silver embellishment details and mirror work patterns, teamed with a matching dupatta. Zaheer Iqbal, on the other hand, complimented Sonakshi in a floral organza shirt and white silk trousers with flared details.

Which look did you like the most?