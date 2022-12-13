Gabriella Demetriades slays in Goa look, decks up in cropped top, long skirt

Gabriella Demetriades’ fashion diaries are getting better by the day. Gabriella, a fashion designer by profession, keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. With the pictures, Gabriella keeps reinstating that her sartorial sense of fashion is meant to be loved and referred to, by all fashion lovers. Her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries, and with each post, Gabriella keeps making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Gabriella can do it all – from painting Instagram in shades of bright colours with snippets of herself decked in stunning gowns, to showing us that winter is the season of denims and to slay in style.

Gabriella, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself decked up in her Goa fashion goals. The fashion designer dressed up for the beach and gave us major fashion inspo to refer to. Gabriella started the week on a fashion high as she picked a black ensemble and a mandatory beach accessory to make us miss the beach in style. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen decked in a black cropped top with ruched details. She teamed it with a long and flowy black skirt with tier details, and frill patterns from the waist. The tiers of the long skirt also came with white borders decorated in embroidery work. Featuring a thigh high slit, the skirt added more oomph to Gabriella’s look. “All your goa looks under one roof soon,” Gabriella announced her upcoming business ventures in the caption, accompanying the pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Gabriella added more beach vibes to her look with a statement hat with black borders, as she posed with it. Gabriella wore her tresses open in wavy locks with a side part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Gabriella aced the look to perfection. She decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.