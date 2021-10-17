Gabriella Demetriades welcomes autumn in a 27K mini dress

Gabriella Demetriades never fails to set the fashion vibe on Instagram. With every post and every picture, Gabriella makes sure to teach a thing or two about fashion to her Instagram family. Be it in traditional attires or casual ones, Gabriella’s sense of fashion always manages to steal our hearts.

On Sunday, Gabriella shared a glimpse of how she is gearing up for autumn and we are scurrying to take notes of the cues that she is setting. Gabriella always ensures to put her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashionable outfits and today was no different.

A few snippets of her fashion photoshoot in the autumn collection made their way on her Instagram profile and we are drooling at her choice of offbeat outfits. Gabriella chose to play muse to the designer brand Rococo Sand and chose a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe.

In a high-neck white sweater, Gabriella added a sassy black mini dress and boots, and was ready to stride her way to autumn. Take a look at how gorgeous Gabriella looks in the autumn collection:

The midriff-baring mini dress hugs Gabriella’s body perfectly. She wore a full-sleeved white sweater underneath her dress and gave the pictures a chilly vibe. In cream-white knee-length boots, Gabriella completed her look.

In one of the pictures, Gabriella can be seen posing on a couch of sorts as she looked directly at the camera. In another picture, Gabriella can be seen showing off her boots. ‘Sunday autumn feels,” Gabriella summed up her state of mind in these words, which accompanied the pictures. The dress is priced at ₹27,486 in the designer house's official website.

Gabriella added minimal accessories to her casual outfit. In just mini diamond earrings, Gabriella posed for the pictures. She left her long curly tress open in wavy locks around her shoulder. She added minimal makeup to complement her attire. In just a dab of nude eyeshadow and a shade oh nude lipstick, Gabriella put fashion police on immediate alert.

