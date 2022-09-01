Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sharvari Wagh decks up as the ethnic queen

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sharvari Wagh is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. The actor can do it all – look perfect in a casual ensemble or show us how it is done in an ethnic ensemble. Sharvari's saree diaries are equally drooled for, by her fans on Instagram. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher with glimpses of her fashion diaries and we are not complaining at all. Sharvari attended an awards night a day back and slayed fashion goals in a floral gown, as she looked right out of a fairytale.

The actor also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style. Sharvari, who loves the Ganesh Chaturthi time of the year and basks in the celebrations of the nationwide festival, shared a few snippets from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations of this year and they are replete with fashion goals. The actor shared a few snippets of her OOTD of the day and it is giving us all the inspo we need to wear the six yards of grace. In the pictures, Sharvari can be seen decked up in a stunning pink and orange organza saree. The saree featured alternate stripes in white as it hugged Sharvari's shape. Sharvari teamed the six yards of grace with a red long-sleeved blouse as she posed for the pictures. " Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! It’s my most favourite time of the year," Sharvari wrote in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sharvari further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek golden neck choker as she smiled for the cameras. Sharvari wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot. In minimal makeup, Sharvari aced the ethnic look to perfection. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sharvari gave us fresh Ganesh Chaturthi fashion goals to look forward to.

