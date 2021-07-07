Gauahar Khan gives us our favourite holiday look in 6k sweatshirt and ripped denims

Gauahar Khan is currently honeymooning with her husband Zaid Darbar in Russia. The couple were staying in Moscow earlier and have now extended their romantic holiday to St Petersburg. The Tandav actor has been giving us back-to-back fashion goals during her vacay, and her latest look in a blush pink sweatshirt and ripped denims is our favourite.

Gauahar took to Instagram recently to share happy pictures of herself posing outside her hotel in Moscow. In the photos, she looked excited as she posed for the camera and jumped with joy. She wore ripped denims and a printed sweatshirt worth ₹6k from Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan’s luxury prêt brand MXS.

The crew neck sweatshirt is from the birth month collection of the brand. It featured long sleeves with ribbed and gathered details on the cuffs. It had the words July written on it that was adorned with sequins and glitter.

Gauahar teamed the sweatshirt with high-rise and wide-legged denims that had ripped details on the knees and thighs. The actor wore the ensemble with gold bracelets, diamond ear studs, and broad strap watch. She rounded off her look with blush pink lace-up sneakers.

Gauahar left her locks open in a side parting with the ensemble. She opted for dewy skin, blush on the cheeks, berry-toned lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes and beaming highlighter on the face to glam up her look.

Coming back to the sweatshirt, if you wish to buy the top, it is available on the brand’s website. The July Sweatshirt is worth ₹11,999, but currently, it is available at a discount. It is available for ₹5,999.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Tandav. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias. It was directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

