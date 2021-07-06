Gauahar Khan looks dreamy in midi dress, Zaid Darbar calls her beautiful ladki

Actor Gauahar Khan is currently honeymooning with her husband Zaid Darbar in Moscow, Russia. The star has shared several romantic pictures of her and Zaid on Instagram, from stealing a kiss in front of the St Basil’s Cathedral to roaming around the streets of Moscow. However, it is Gauahar’s holiday fashion that has left the internet swooning. Her latest look proves why.

Gauahar took to Instagram recently to share a series of pictures of herself posing in the lobby of her hotel in Moscow. The actor slipped into a striped midi dress perfect for the Indian summers and looked her elegant best for the shoot. The ensemble had a flowy fall that added a dreamy vibe to her look.

Gauahar’s white midi dress featured a wide square neckline and bluish-grey stripes all over. The tiered ensemble had a fit and flare silhouette and puffed half sleeves. She wore the pinstriped ensemble with statement-making crystal-shaped earrings, vintage embellished sunglasses, gold bracelets and a chic broad strap watch. The minimal accessories went well with the chic ensemble.

Gauahar wore her tresses in a side-parted open hairdo and styled them in soft curls. She chose blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, berry-toned glossy lip shade, subtle eye shadow and highlighter to complete her make-up.

After Gauahar shared the photos on her Instagram account, it became an instant hit with her fans. The post garnered more than 1 lakh likes and several comments. Her husband, Zaid Darbar, took to the comments to compliment the star. He wrote, “Beautiful Ladki.” Another user wrote, “Royal.”

See some of the comments on Gauahar’s post:

Zaid Darbar's comments.

Comments under Gauahar's post.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Tandav. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias. It was directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

