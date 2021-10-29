Gauahar Khan’s throwback picture from her wedding day with Zaid Darbar is all about bride and groom fashion

Gauahar Khan is missing husband Zaid Darbar. The actor shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile declaring her feelings on missing husband Zaid around and they are just too adorable. The pictures feature the couple from their wedding day and Gauahar is again setting standards of bride fashion a lot higher. Zaid’s fashion of how to deck up as the groom for the big day is as amazing as it can get too.

Gauahar Khan is not well, and hence she is looking out for the care of her husband. “On a day that I am a sick puppy, I miss u the most,” wrote the actress in the caption accompanying the stunning shots of the couple in their wedding ensembles.

In one of the pictures, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar can be seen smiling with all their hearts for the camera as they look gorgeous and wedding ready. Gauahar can be seen wearing a traditional ensemble with a twist. Gauahar, for her big day, opted for a yellow and silver handwoven sleeveless blouse and teamed it with a contrasting red and silver flowy skirt. She added a personalised twist to the ethnic attire with a stunning white and silver sleeveless jacket to add more wedding feels. Zaid, on the other hand, chose an ivory kurta with an orange and silver printed bandhgala.

In the other picture, Gauahar can be seen looking like the perfect bride in white. She chose a white shimmery dress with intricate silver embroidery to pose pretty for the cameras. She accessorised her look for the special day with a gold statement earring, gold neck pieces and a gold pearl maang tikka. Zaid twinned with his bride in a white and silver embroidered kurta. Their wedding day pictures are setting major goals for us. Take a look:

Zaid and Gauahar got engaged in November 2020 and married in an intimate ceremony on December 25, the same year.

