Dussehra 2021: Gauahar Khan decks up in white. Bonus, her wedding shoes

  • In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen dressed in a white Anarkali salwar suit. The salwar is intricately detailed in gold all over the body. She teamed it with a white dupatta of the same print. But there’s something else which stole our heart…
Dussehra 2021: Gauahar Khan decks up in white. Bonus, her wedding shoes(Instagram/@gauaharkhan)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 04:58 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Gauahar Khan is celebrating Dussehra in the most special way – with ensembles from her own wedding. The actor is a fashionista. Ranging from traditional to Western, Gauahar knows how to drop major fashion cues for her fans, with every post that she makes.

Once in a while, Gauahar shares snippets from her fashion photoshoots and they always manage to make her Instagram family swoon like anything. The actor’s Instagram profile is otherwise a plethora of her personal diaries featuring Zaid Darbar.

The actor, on Friday, shared a sneak peek of how she is celebrating Jumma and Dussehra. In an all-white ensemble, Gauahar made us stop and stare at her attire. Meanwhile, she also taught her fans a thing or two about how to look so stunning in white.

For the fashion photoshoot, the actor played muse to fashion designer Danish Kihan and decked up in a gorgeous ensemble from his wardrobe. The fashion designer is known for his work on traditional ensembles with intricate detailing.

In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen dressed in a white Anarkali salwar suit. The salwar is intricately detailed in gold all over the body. She teamed it with a white dupatta of the same print. Take a look at her pictures here:

“Jumma Ki duaein sabke liye (May the blessings of Jumma be on us all)! Also it’s the day for good to win over Evil! #Happydussehra to all Indians celebrating all over the world,” she accompanied her pictures with a warm wish for her fans.

However, more than the ensemble, what stole our attention was the pair of footwear that Gauahar chose with the outfit. She opted for her golden wedding juttis designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her look for the day with a classic golden choker and gold jhumkas from the house of Bharat Sons Jewellers.

In a loosely-made bun and minimal makeup, Gauahar made us drool on her festive attire.

