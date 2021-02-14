Genelia D’Souza’s red Anarkali gown is perfect for date night on Valentine’s Day
- Genelia D’Souza encourages fashionistas to wear their hearts on their sleeves as they head out for a date night on Valentine’s Day and these sultry pictures of her in a red Anarkali gown are proof!
If there is one celebrity who can pull off just about any fashion style, it has to be actor Genelia D’Souza who added dollops of hotness this Valentine’s Day in a gorgeous red gown. Encouraging fashionistas to wear their hearts on their sleeves, literally, as they head out for a date night on Valentine’s Day, Genelia laid some fashion inspiration as she dolled up and her sultry pictures on the Internet are proof.
Taking to her social media handle, Genelia shared a slew of pictures and even a gleeful video as she flaunted her ravishing ensemble. The floor-length red Anarkali gown was held at the waist with a golden sleek belt and featured golden embroidered neckline that served as a semi-cape.
Accessorising her look with a pair of gold earrings, a finger ring, pearl-studded bangles and a wrist watch, Genelia left her mid-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle. To amp up the glam quotient, Genelia opted for filled-in eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and a dab of luscious red lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint.
From twirling in the attire to jumping on the bed and blowing flying kisses to the camera, Genelia adviced fans, “Wherever you go, leave a trail of ❤️ (sic).” She simply captioned the video, “Celebrate Love #happyvalentinesday (sic).”
Genelia’s red gown is credited to Indian fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil who are known for their drapes and ability to put subtle India on contemporary fashion with their luxury collections. The gown belongs to their Resurgence collection that promises ‘resurrection’of the millennial bride but it is also is a comfy-chic choice for your cocktail evenings.
