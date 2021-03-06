Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids
Victoria's Secret angel Gigi Hadid and musician partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai around six months ago and now the 25-year-old supermodel made her much-awaited, first major public appearance on the Versace runway post her daughter's birth. And always making headlines for her stunning looks and ensembles, Gigi made sure her comeback would made headlines as she decided to debut her deep red, straight long hair on the runway. Gigi Hadid returned to the runway to walk in Versace's latest fashion show. Gigi took to her Instagram to share how grateful she was to be able to return to the runway, writing in the caption, "opening & closing @versace is always an honor and was the best come’back.’ ⚡️🌶 mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I’ve missed like family this past year. thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen @donatella_versace always & forever 🧡🔑 & grazie for the major moments sweet @gvsgvs. (sic)" Fans, who missed her alluring presence at the fashion shows cannot stop gushing over the 25-year-old star. Not only she has returned to the runway but has also done a debut to red hair colour this time. Making a fiery return to the runway, the supermodel walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company's social media platforms on March 5, Friday (local time), reported E! News.
In her first major appearance since welcoming her first baby girl, Khai's mom also changed her signature blonde locks to flawless red hair.
Since giving birth to baby Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, Gigi has steadily returned to work. However, Gigi's dear kinship with Donatella Versace, made her runway rebound extra special.
Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.
The family of three also considers New York City a home base, and over the holiday season Khai got to experience what Gigi described as her 'first snow."
E!News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.
In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.
"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she shared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gigi Hadid makes comeback to runway post baby Khai, flaunts red hair, blue lids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?
- Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan attended Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash wearing Salman Khan's denim jacket. The piece or art jacket is worth ₹1.2 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why go to Paris when you can buy Hermes in Hangzhou?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Felt free after stopping hyper involved relationship with my mirror: Nidhi Sunil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese author Haruki Murakami designs T-shirt collection inspired by his works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan makes a style statement in ₹58k purple pinstripe dress
- For a photo shoot, Vidya Balan wore a purple pinstripe dress with a mauve jacket and opted to go sans-accessories. The Kahaani actor taught us how to channel a fierce vibe with our glam in new pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
- Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan in ₹12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan
- Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture’s escapist euphoria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor sets Roohi promos on fire in sheer ivory saree by Manish Malhotra
- Leaving fans hooked with her saree chronicles, Janhvi Kapoor serves another sensuous look from Manish Malhotra’s collection in an ivory-coloured six yards of elegance as she promotes her upcoming film ‘Roohi’ on Day 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slay spring sundowner or summer brunch like Vidya Balan in asymmetric kurta set
- Vidya Balan recently dolled up for an e-interview and we love everything about retro-chic vibe. From her dove grey asymmetric kurta to smart narrow pants, we can’t wait to recreate the delightful silhouette as we walk into spring-summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari aces flirty summer fashion in chic pink strappy bustier, pants
- Want to set mercury soaring when going for lunch or an evening out? Take fashion cues from Aditi Rao Hydari’s romantic steamy look for The Girl on The Train promotions in a pink strappy twisted bustier teamed with wide-leg pants that look flirty enough to add drama to our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's Levi's ad set ripped off from Sooni Taraporevala's Yeh Ballet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon nails the classic combo, pairs denim romper with white accessories
- Kriti Sanon recently gave us outfit goals as she stepped out in a bodycon denim romper with white accessories for casual outing. We can't help but marvel at the choices of the fashionista.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle is maternity fashion goals in ₹3 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- For her much anticipated interview with the media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle wore a black silk dress and showed that she knows how to do maternity fashion right.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox