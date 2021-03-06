Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids

Victoria's Secret angel Gigi Hadid and musician partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai around six months ago and now the 25-year-old supermodel made her much-awaited, first major public appearance on the Versace runway post her daughter's birth. And always making headlines for her stunning looks and ensembles, Gigi made sure her comeback would made headlines as she decided to debut her deep red, straight long hair on the runway. Gigi Hadid returned to the runway to walk in Versace's latest fashion show. Gigi took to her Instagram to share how grateful she was to be able to return to the runway, writing in the caption, "opening & closing @versace is always an honor and was the best come’back.’ ⚡️🌶 mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I’ve missed like family this past year. thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen @donatella_versace always & forever 🧡🔑 & grazie for the major moments sweet @gvsgvs. (sic)" Fans, who missed her alluring presence at the fashion shows cannot stop gushing over the 25-year-old star. Not only she has returned to the runway but has also done a debut to red hair colour this time. Making a fiery return to the runway, the supermodel walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company's social media platforms on March 5, Friday (local time), reported E! News.

In her first major appearance since welcoming her first baby girl, Khai's mom also changed her signature blonde locks to flawless red hair.

Since giving birth to baby Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, Gigi has steadily returned to work. However, Gigi's dear kinship with Donatella Versace, made her runway rebound extra special.

Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future.

The family of three also considers New York City a home base, and over the holiday season Khai got to experience what Gigi described as her 'first snow."

E!News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year.

In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she shared.