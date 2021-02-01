Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool
- Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
Singer and actor Harry Styles turned 27 today. The heartthrob first came into the limelight in the year 2010 when he auditioned as a solo singer for the British Television show The X Factor. Along with Harry, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne auditioned as solo artists but none of them made it.
Instead of sending them home, the five boys were put together and made to perform as a band. That was not all, the birthday boy Harry Styles came up with the name One Direction and the rest is history. The five boys broke records and gained worldwide fandom. They finally split at the end of 2015 and pursued their own careers as solo artists.
Since then Harry has released a lot of songs including Watermelon Sugar High and Golden that were chart-toppers and garnered the singer a lot of critical acclaim. Apart from his songs, Harry is also loved for his fashion sense. He is the brand ambassador of the high-end couture brand Gucci. The singer who is most often seen in gorgeous out-of-the-box suits has taken the fashion sphere by a storm.
Neon colours and bold prints that make for not so classic suits are a common sight in Harry’s wardrobe and his fans love it. He also tries to romanticise with the 70s vibe with his clothes that feature flared pants and shirts. He is known for bashing the gender-specific form of dressing. Harry is often seen wearing accessories that are considered to be ‘feminine.’
He also made headlines in November 2020 when he took breaking the sartorial stereotypes up a notch and wore a dress for the cover of a magazine. He is truly an inspiration. Check out some of the times that he made us swoon over his sartorial picks:
That is not all, Harry is not just a renowned singer and world-known fashionista, he is also an acclaimed actor. Yes, that is correct. He has played a pivotal role in the Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk. He will also be seen in the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling that has been directed by his rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool
- Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress
- Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in ₹7k top for new interview
- During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans
- Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of savoir faire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts pregnancy glow in fiery knit sweaters, pleated skirt
- Kareena Kapoor Khan slays maternity look in a vibrant chunky knit worth ₹7k and a gold rose pleated skirt which will lure you to twirl in ecstasy | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it
- Hina Khan recently shared snippets from a black and white photoshoot and saying that the actor looks gorgeous would be an understatement. For the shoot, Hina added a touch of sexy to the winter style and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback picture from 90s
- Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself that showed the reality TV star wearing a blue pleated skirt and a matching top. Her fans can't keep calm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polka dot with WFH twist: Priyanka Chopra in ₹21k shirt and pyjamas is goals
- For a recent online press event, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a formal polka dot shirt and teamed it with a pair of comfy pyjamas. The White Tiger actor has been serving a lot of great Work From Home looks lately and we cannot help but take notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s rediscovered appetite for vintage couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up about wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox