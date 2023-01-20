Harnaaz Sandhu roars and slays in a lavender tulle gown

Harnaaz Sandhu is currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. The former Miss Universe is an absolute fashionista. Recently for her final walk as the Miss Universe, she decked up in a gown to give her tribute to her idols – former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Harnaaz, who has been hugely inspired by the journey and the spirit of Sushmita and Lara, chose to wear a gown with the actors’ winning moments on the Miss Universe stage printed on it. Harnaaz's gown made headlines for the beautiful and meaningful tribute that she gave to the stars. Harnaaz also made news for her trip on the Miss Universe stage and her super emotional speech for giving a stage to her voice to be heard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Harnaaz Sandhu pens emotional note for fans as she bids goodbye to Miss Universe

Harnaaz, on Friday, made our day better with a picture of herself decked up in a stunning gown on the stairs of an outdoor location. Harnaaz chose a lavender tulle gown for the picture, and it is making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The model looked stunning as ever in the lavender gown with a dramatic neckline featuring folded patterns of tulle fabric, cascading to a long lavender tulle train, with a thigh high slit, showing off her curves perfectly. With her one hand on her one sleeve, Harnaaz posed for the cameras and looked ravishing. The elaborate train of the gown came down the stairs and featured the intricate folded work details perfectly. With the picture, Harnaaz wrote about her voice and her roar - “I saved my voice to roar at the right time.” Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harnaaz posed against a sleer white wall of a staircase coming down with a black and brown railing. The model wore her tresses open in wavy curls with her hair cascading to one shoulder and adding a perfect layer to her tulle gown. The model decked up in minimal makeup to let her gown do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick, Harnaaz stole the show, like always.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}