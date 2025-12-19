Harnaaz Sandhu slips and almost falls, but recovers gracefully at Miss Cosmo 2025 runway: ‘It’s how you get up’

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has once again joined the jury panel of Miss Cosmo International 2025, marking her second consecutive year at the event, which is being held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Ahead of the Grand Finale set to be staged on December 20, a special jury session was held on December 17, where Harnaaz graced the runway in a dazzling sheer orange-and-gold gown. Harnaaz Sandhu slipped and almost fell on the runway.(Instagram)

In an Instagram post shared on December 18, the former Miss Universe revealed that she “almost slipped” during her runway walk, quoting former Miss Universe Organisation president Paula Shugart to emphasise the importance of rising and carrying on with grace. The post features a video of her walking gracefully down the runway, with the caption, “As @realpaulashugart said “it’s not about the fall, it’s how you get up. Fun fact: did you know I almost slipped…..heart full of love and gratitude.”

Watch her slip and recover with finesse

The video captures Harnaaz slipping and nearly falling as she instinctively uses her hands to steady herself. Her shoe appears to have caught on the hem of her floor length evening gown, causing her to trip. But what follows is nothing short of iconic!

Like a true pageant pro, she recovered effortlessly from the slip, confidently carrying on down the runway while waving at the audience and blowing kisses - a moment that highlighted exactly why she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 and why her presence continues to command attention at global pageant events.

A moment for her shimmery gown

Harnaaz walked the Evening Gown Jury Session runway in an orange-and-gold halter-neck gown, with a plunging neckline and a see-through panel across the torso. The ensemble was fully embellished with gold and orange sequins, complemented by sheer detailing on the skirt and a dramatic thigh-high slit.

The Miss Universe 2021 titleholder is also being joined by Olivia Yace on the judges panel, who recently resigned her Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title during the Miss Universe 2025 competition.