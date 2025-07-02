Harvard educated Gujarat origin CEO Mona Patel was a vision in sparkly nude gown at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding

Mona Patel, who has become an undisputed fashion queen in the past few years with her multiple head-turning couture looks, was one of the global figures who attended Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. The Harvard-educated, and Gujarat-origin CEO dropped pictures of her sparkly nude look from the festivities on Instagram. Let's decode the ensemble. Mona Patel dazzles in a stunning Georges Hobeika gown in Venice. (Instagram)

Mona Patel dazzles in a Georges Hobeika look

On June 29, Mona Patel shared pictures from the wedding with the caption, “Our hearts are filled with love and emotion witnessing this magical union and beautiful vows! Congratulations, Jeff & Lauren.”

The entrepreneur wore a Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring 2025 look: a nude, flowy gown adorned with sparkling gemstones that added character to the ensemble. The minimal makeup and jewels added a feminine charm to her look.

The Georges Hobeika gown is from the label's Haute Couture Spring 2025 collection. (Instagram)

Decoding Mona Patel's outfit

The nude gown features a bodice that hugs her frame like a second skin, highlighting her svelte frame and dazzling with intricately embroidered silver and gold sparkling gemstones, some adorned on the neckline as if they hung in the air.

The strapless design, a plunging neckline, a deep back, body-sculpting fit around the bust, a flowy skirt with soft pleats, a floor-sweeping length, and a ruffled design on the hem added to the feminine charm of Mona's attire. She paired the ensemble with sparkly silver, peep-toe pumps, cocktail rings adorned with massive diamonds, and drop earrings featuring sparkling diamonds.

With her hair tied in a side-parted, twisted, low bun and face sculpted with a few loose strands, Mona chose pink smokey eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, a sleek black eyeliner, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy pink lips, and soft contouring for the glam.

Who is Mona Patel?

Originally from Vadodara, Gujarat, Mona Patel moved to the United States at the age of 22 to pursue academics at Rutgers University. She returned to India to complete her undergraduate studies at Gujarat University before settling in Dallas, Texas, in 2003.

With an MBA from both MIT and Harvard Business School, she blended her interest in fashion and philanthropy by founding a non-profit organisation. She has a diverse business empire, founding eight companies across healthcare, technology, and real estate sectors, collectively valued at over $100 million.