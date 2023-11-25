We all love high heels! They add elegance and flair to your outfit and are definitely this season's must-have. More than just a fashion accessory, they are a girl's best friend. Heels not only raise our height but also raise our confidence to new levels. When we walk in them, we don't just step, we stride with a sense of empowerment that makes us feel like we're on top of the world. For many of us, the smell of a freshly delivered pair of shoes is enough to awaken the tiniest of desires. But it is just as important to look after those lovely heels as they will be with you for the long haul. Shower your shoes with some love with our shoe care tips to keep your heels dazzling. (Also read: Fashion forecast: Top footwear trends for men and women in spring 2023 ) Heel hygiene: 8 essential tips for keeping your high heels clean and fresh(Unsplash/Jaclyn Moy)

Top Tips for Taking Care of Your Heels

Sonali Dalwani, Founder and Creative Director at Crimzon World shared with HT Lifestyle some essential tips to take care of your heels.

1) Clean and wipe your shoes regularly

Always wipe down your heels after each wear with a damp cloth to remove dirt and dust from the surface. Leather should be polished and cleaned after every use and suede should be brushed gently with a suede brush or toothbrush.

2) Always break in your new stilettos

If you don't want blisters, remember to break in your heels before you wear them the first time. The simplest way to break in your heels is to walk around the house in your new beauties.

3) Removing odours

Deodorise your shoes by sprinkling some baking soda and give your shoes a spa treatment. Shake off the excess, and voila – your heels are ready.

4) Storing your heels right

Always store your high heels in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Don't forget to clean and wipe your shoes before storing them in their cozy duster bag. Keep those gorgeous embellishments and embroideries intact by storing your shoes upright.

5) Replace damaged heel tips

Check and replace worn-out heel tips to avoid damage to the heel base and ensure stability while walking.

6) Polish and protect

Your leather shoes need to be polished regularly to maintain their shine and protect the material. Follow up with shoe spray protectors which are easily available in the market to guard your shoes against stains.

7) Heel hygiene

Invest in shoe inserts or insoles designed to absorb sweat and provide additional cushioning. They can be easily replaced and help keep your high heels fresh.

8) Professional spa

For stubborn stains don't hesitate to give your heels to the professionals for a thorough cleaning and new feel.

Incorporate these practices into your shoe care routine, and you can be assured that your high heels not only look fabulous but also stay clean and fresh.