How to style white shirts: 8 ways to make this basic wardrobe piece fit every mood, look and personality
With a few simple tweaks, a white shirt can transform into multiple looks, moods, and personalities. It’s easily the hardest-working piece in your closet.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Leriya Fashion Crepe Full Sleeves Shirt for Office Wear, Casual wear Top under 399 for Womens/Girls (White_Medium)View Details
₹449
Style Quotient Women Solid Polycotton Regular Formal ShirtView Details
₹521
Van Heusen Cotton Women's Solid Regular Fit Shirt (VWSFCRGFW79450_White, XLView Details
₹1,109
Style Quotient Women White Solid Regular Semi Formal ShirtView Details
₹474
HIGH STAR Cotton Women's Oversized FiT-Shirt (Hswshw23509_Wh_WhiteView Details
₹779
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If there’s one wardrobe staple that refuses to go out of style, it’s the classic white shirt. But most of us end up wearing it the same safe way every time. Styling tricks can turn this “basic” into your most versatile, fashion-forward piece. From off-duty model looks to elevated layering, the white shirt is having a full personality shift. Inspired by viral styling hacks and street-style moments, here are 8 ways to wear it like you actually know fashion, plus the exact pieces to shop the look.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
How to style a white shirt
Half-tuck it, don’t commit fully
The full tuck can feel a little too polished, sometimes even corporate. Enter the half-tuck, your shortcut to effortless cool. Tuck in just the front (or one side) and leave the rest loose. It creates shape without looking stiff and works beautifully with jeans, trousers, or even skirts. The goal? Controlled chaos.
Steal from the boys
Oversized white shirts are basically a fashion cheat code. Borrow from the men’s section (or your boyfriend’s closet) and pair it with biker shorts, straight-fit jeans, or even mini skirts. Add sneakers and slicked-back hair, and suddenly you’ve got that off-duty model vibe without trying too hard.
Button it wrong (on purpose)
Perfect is boring. Leave an extra button open, start buttoning slightly off, or play with asymmetry. It instantly adds edge and makes your outfit feel styled rather than worn. Layer a delicate necklace underneath for that “I woke up like this but better” energy.
Layer like you mean it
Your white shirt doesn’t have to be the main character; it can also be the perfect supporting act. Throw a corset over it for structure, a bralette for a bold twist, or a fitted tank underneath for dimension. You can even wear it open like a light jacket. The more intentional the layers, the more fashion-forward the look.
Cuff it like a stylist
Sleeves matter more than you think. Roll them up neatly for a clean look or push them up messily for a relaxed feel. Then stack on chunky bracelets, a watch, or cuffs to elevate the entire outfit. It’s a small detail that makes a big difference.
Turn it into a dress
An oversized white shirt can double as a shirt dress, just add a belt to cinch the waist. Pair it with knee-high boots or strappy heels depending on your mood. It’s equal parts effortless and bold, and perfect for days when you want to look put-together with minimal effort.
Add drama at the waist
If you’re bored of the usual silhouette, play around with the shape. Knot the shirt at the waist for a cropped effect, twist it for a sculpted look, or belt it for a structured finish. These tiny tweaks completely change the vibe of the outfit.
Go monochrome
Head-to-toe white is the easiest way to look instantly expensive. Pair your white shirt with white trousers, denim, or even a white skirt. Mix textures like cotton, linen, denim, to keep it interesting. Finish with neutral accessories for that clean, luxe aesthetic.
8 White shirts for women
The perfect oversized base for experimenting with silhouettes, this crepe shirt drapes effortlessly on the body. Ideal for that half-tuck or shirt-as-a-dress moment, it gives you room to play with proportions. Lightweight and flowy, it works across seasons and styling moods.
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
A crisp, structured option that’s perfect for sharper styling tricks like intentional mis-buttoning or monochrome layering. The polycotton blend keeps it breathable while maintaining that polished finish, making it a great desk-to-dinner pick.
If you’re into clean, tailored fits, this one’s a winner. It’s ideal for the “go monochrome” trend and pair it with white trousers for a luxe, minimal look. The cotton-rich fabric adds comfort without compromising on structure.
A versatile mid-ground between formal and casual, this shirt adapts to multiple looks, from layering under corsets to pairing with denim. It’s a reliable staple when you want to experiment without going too oversized.
Channel that “steal from the boys” aesthetic with this oversized silhouette. Perfect with biker shorts or worn open over a tank, it delivers that effortless, off-duty model vibe. The spread collar adds a slightly elevated edge.
For days when you want your white shirt to feel a little extra, this satin option brings in subtle sheen and drama. Great for layering or styling with statement accessories, it instantly upgrades your look from basic to bold.
Structured yet soft, this shirt works beautifully for waist-focused styling—think knotting, belting, or twisting. It holds shape well, making it ideal for more styled, intentional outfits.
A practical pick with a fashion twist, the 3/4 sleeves make cuffing and accessorising even easier. Stack on chunky bracelets and roll the sleeves for that stylist-approved finish.
Similar stories for you:
Satchel handbags are perfect for when a sling bag is too small and a tote bag is unnecessarily big; my top picks
The kind of summer dresses you’ll live in all season long; 8 stylish picks for women
The kurta upgrade we all needed pockets that actually carry your life; 8 kurtas with pockets
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.