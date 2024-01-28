How to wear saree like Bollywood stars; 7 stylish ways to drape the nine yards

When it comes to ethnic fashion, the elegance and allure of sarees is unparalleled. They are stylish, graceful and can instantly add a touch of royalty. From Naomi Campbell's pastel pink saree at the Met Gala to Alia Bhatt's iconic Ajrakh saree at the Joy Awards, celebrities are embracing traditional sarees with stylish modern draping patterns. Mastering the art of draping a saree with the flair and elegance of Bollywood stars is a dream come true for many fashion enthusiasts. From the iconic drape of Rekha to the contemporary chic of Deepika Padukone, Bollywood has been a constant source of inspiration for saree styling. As fashion trends change at a rapid pace, new stylish modern draping styles can be seen everywhere from international award shows to fashion week. (Also read: From Madhuri Dixit to Shilpa Shetty; 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired chic ways to slay in sarees during winter ) Unlock the secrets to draping a saree with the effortless grace and style of Bollywood stars. (Instagram )

If you are a saree lover and want to take your ethnic look to the next level with modern draping styles, we are here to help. Here is our special draping guide inspired by Bollywood celebrities. Get ready for a stylish makeover!

Bollywood-inspired saree draping styles

1. Pair your saree with dupatta or a head veil

Conventional brides are ditching the lehenga in favour of a saree with a veil, as seen in Deepika Padukone's first reception in Mumbai and Alia Bhatt's wedding ensemble of a white ethereal saree. Your overall look is enhanced with a lehenga sari, but a second dupatta can add regal drama. You can add a touch of beauty and grace to your saree costume by accessorising it with a dupatta or head veil. These adaptable accessories, which can be worn as a headscarf or draped over the shoulder, add cultural significance and functionality to your outfit while making it look more elegant.

2. Create an ethnic look with two sarees

Alia Bhatt's Ajrakh saree look with a unique drape of two sarees is the one that needs to be bookmarked. If you thought draping your saree with an extra dupatta was too much, welcome to the two-saree look. First, decide on your fabrics. Choose a sheer fabric, such as organza or net, for one of the sarees and a patterned or Benarasi weave for the other. Both sarees need to be draped together, the sheer one over the other, in the usual way, until the bottom folds for the pallu are reached. Place one pallu over your left shoulder and the other over your right, then cover your head with your dupatta to complete the look.

3. Drape a saree over your lehenga

For those who want to incorporate the grace of a saree into their glittering lehenga ensemble, Pooja Hegde's half-saree outfit is the ideal source of inspiration. If you've been debating for years whether to wear a custom-made lehenga or your mother's ancestral saree, consider draping the saree over your lehenga like Pooja Hegde. Although there are many pre-stitched lehenga sarees on the market, there's nothing like making your own, especially as the technique for achieving this look is so simple. To secure the pallu, simply fold it several times more than usual, tuck it over the waist of the lehenga and bring the remaining pallu over the shoulder to secure it.

4. Pant saree drape for a chic look

Shilpa Shetty is the queen of saree looks and she keeps experimenting with the six yards of grace by adding belts to capes. Recently, the stylish diva turned heads when she swapped the petticoat with pants for a modern saree look. This trend has already been embraced by celebrities who have added denim, leggings, dhoti pants or even palazzos to their saree ensembles. Furthermore, even though it appears to be extremely sophisticated, replicating it is not too tough. Though it might not be the ideal option for a big gathering, you can definitely attempt this drape for any pre-wedding events you have to attend. To wear it, just pleat the remaining saree, tuck it inside your pants, and toss the pallu over your shoulder as usual.

5. Dhoti-style draping

Shilpa Shetty stuns in a yellow saree featuring a captivating dhoti-style drape. (Instagram)

Again on the list we have Shilpa Shetty, this time the diva stunned in a dhoti-style draped yellow saree with a border of intricate gold embroidery. The diva wore it with an embroidered blouse with a sweetheart neckline and embroidered embellishments in a matching colour. A popular and versatile way to wear a saree that blends traditional Indian attire with contemporary style is the dhoti drape. This drape, which takes inspiration from the traditional dhoti, entails pleating the saree and wrapping the legs to produce a unique and stylish appearance akin to draped pants. The dhoti drape is a popular choice amongst statement-making modern fashionistas due to its simple lines and comfortable, yet sophisticated, fit.

6. Ruffle saree drape

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a lime green ruffle saree at cousin Parineeti's engagement ceremony, leaving us in awe.(Varinder Chawla)

Our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is here to show you how to slay the trendy frill saree with modern draping for a glamorous ethnic look. The ruffle saree drape is a contemporary take on traditional Indian clothing that mixes the opulence of a saree with the whimsical beauty of ruffles. This innovative draping method gives the saree depth and movement by edging it with layers of ruffles. The dramatic and striking appearance of the cascading ruffles will appeal to those who wish to make a bold fashion statement. Whether you choose for subtle ruffles or dramatic layers, the ruffled saree drape is a modern spin on a timeless classic that lets you express your unique style with flair and panache.

7. Belted saree drape

Manushi Chhillar's black saree look with a Sabyasachi statement belt and fishnet elbow-length gloves is the look to remember for all ethnic fashion lovers. The addition of a chic belt not only elevates the look but also gives it a unique modern touch, adding glam vibes. Adding a beautiful belt to your saree outfit can draw attention to your waist, create a flattering silhouette, and improve your overall appearance. With the drape of a belted saree, you may play around with a range of styles and accessories to fit your own taste. Try a striking leather belt for an edgy mood, or a sleek metallic belt for a hint of glamour.