Huma Qureshi is the boss lady in pink for Maharani Promotions

Huma Qureshi is currently busy with the promotions of the web series Maharani. The season, which is slated to bring the second season featuring Huma as the protagonist of the show, is based on the political scenario of Bihar. Huma, in the series, plays the role of the wife of the Chief Minister of Bihar, Bheema Bharti. The first season of Maharani released on May 28, 2021 in the OTT platform SonyLIV. Huma is currently awaiting the release of the second season of the show. The actor, who has started the promotions for the web series in full swing, shared a slew of pictures from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile a day back and gave us all the goals we need to dress to slay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi, for Maharani Promotions, slays a summer dress in style

Huma, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer house Zara and picked a co-ord set. Huma painted Instagram in shades of pink as she decked up in a bright pink cropped top with a plunging neckline and teamed it with a pair of pink satin trousers with high waist and wide legs. Huma added more glam to her look with a white blazer with lapel collars. “Pink(y) day 3,” Huma referred to her attire and declared her love for pink. In no time, Huma’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Huma’s colleague from the film industry Patralekhaa dropped by and commented, “Slaying it,” and added a fire emoticon. Take a look at her pictures here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in diamond ear cuffs, sleek diamond earrings and a sleek diamond neck chain from the shelves of Tuula Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma wore her tresses into a clean bun as she posed for the cameras. Huma opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Huma slayed the look to perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}