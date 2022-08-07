Huma Qureshi paints Instagram orange in quirky pantsuit, nails formal fashion

Huma Qureshi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release – the second season of the web series Maharani. Huma plays the role of the protagonist in Maharani – the wife of the Chief Minister of Bihar, Bheema Bharti. Huma, who was applauded for her performance in the first season of the show, is awaiting the release of the second season on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The actor, with snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile, is raising the fashion bar higher for us. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or an easy breezy summer dress, Huma is slaying it like a pro on a regular basis and dropping major fashion cues for us on the way.

Huma, a day back, shared yet again a slew of pictures of herself from her Maharani promotions diaries and we are smitten. The actor, for the weekend promotions, decked up in a bright orange ensemble and let her attire do all the talking. Huma played muse to fashion designer house Mini Sondhi and picked the orange pantsuit. Huma teamed an orange satin blazer with lapel collars and full sleeves, folded up to her elbows with a pair of orange formal trousers. Huma added a dose of drama to her attire with her orange blazer which featured a quirky print in shades of black, white, yellow and orange in one side of the waist. "Suit up," Huma aptly captioned her pictures.

In half hoop yellow earrings from Misho Designs and transparent stilettos from the house of Prisca, Huma further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma looked ravishing as she wore her tresses into a clean ponytail. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright red lipstick.

