Huma Qureshi touches down in Cannes in a sculpted denim dress that blends edgy glamour with old-Hollywood waves

Indian celebrities are making a strong style statement at Cannes 2026, and from Alia Bhatt to Urvashi Rautela, the fashion moments have been hard to miss. Joining the glamorous lineup, Huma Qureshi is proving she’s no less when it comes to serving standout style. Here’s a breakdown of her sleek bombshell glamour with a modern denim-edge twist.

Huma Qureshi Cannes 2026 look.( iamhumaq/Instagram)

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Also read | Simone Ashley at 2026 Cannes red carpet is the diamond of the season in vintage Alexander McQueen gown

Huma Qureshi’s Cannes look

Huma opted for a body-contouring halter denim dress with a structured fit that hugs the body closely. The silhouette creates an elongated hourglass effect through the fitted waist, sculpted bust, vertical seam detailing, and column-like fall. The halter neckline leaves the shoulders and collarbones exposed, adding softness and sensuality while balancing the structured dress.

The bold gold front zipper is the hero element of the dress that adds a strong vertical line that elongates the torso, gives the outfit a slightly edgy, biker-inspired feel, breaks the monochrome dark fabric beautifully, and functions almost like jewellery because of the metallic shine.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor’s overall aesthetic of the look blends luxe denim couture with contemporary Bollywood glam, while also borrowing from resort fashion and Y2K-inspired fitted silhouettes reimagined for 2026. Hair and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor’s overall aesthetic of the look blends luxe denim couture with contemporary Bollywood glam, while also borrowing from resort fashion and Y2K-inspired fitted silhouettes reimagined for 2026. Hair and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Huma kept the hairstyle with voluminous side-parted waves, big, brushed-out curls, wind-swept texture, and soft, lived-in glamour finish. It feels like old Hollywood meets modern Instagram glam vibe. The makeup is soft glam and bronzed warmth with a luminous satin finish, with natural-looking highlights on cheekbones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huma kept the hairstyle with voluminous side-parted waves, big, brushed-out curls, wind-swept texture, and soft, lived-in glamour finish. It feels like old Hollywood meets modern Instagram glam vibe. The makeup is soft glam and bronzed warmth with a luminous satin finish, with natural-looking highlights on cheekbones. {{/usCountry}}

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With soft brown smoky eyeshadow, blended lash line, wispy lashes, and defined brows, the warm shadow tones are emphasised beautifully. The peachy nude lipstick with a slight sheen and softly lined lips radiated a feminine look rather than being overpowering.

Accessories

Huma complemented the look with chunky gold statement earrings that featured sculptural chain-like design, organic drop elements, and vintage glam influence. It perfectly complements the gold zipper, adds movement near the face, and instantly elevates the minimal look.

Who is Huma Qureshi?

Huma Qureshi is an Indian actor primarily known for her incredible performances in Hindi-language films. Starting her career as a television model, Huma rose to fame for her performance in Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The crime drama shot in 2012 won her several awards and accolades, including the Filmfare OTT Award, along with nominations for three Filmfare Awards. Qureshi also worked in movies including Ek Thi Daayn, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Highway, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala, and more.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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