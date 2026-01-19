I looked for the best discounts on nude lipsticks, and found these 10 steal-worthy picks in the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Nude lipsticks are a powerhouse in every makeup bag, giving a subtle and versatile look. Just a single swipe of a nude lipstick can add a polished look to your overall look. In fact, a nude lipstick is a must-have to ace that ‘no-makeup makeup look’. And if you were planning to buy a nude lipstick shade, this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is the right time. During the sale, you can avail yourself of up to 60% off on nude lipstick shades from various brands. Nude lipsticks that are worth buying during the Amazon Sale (Pexels) Confused which one to buy? My top 10 recommendations for nude lip shades have been curated based on the best ratings and customer reviews on Amazon India. The shades include matte, shimmers and long-lasting options for you. Top 10 nude lipsticks

Loading Suggestions...

Maybelline New York Superstay Teddy Tint lipstick delivers a soft, blurred nude finish that lasts all day. This lightweight lip tint glides on smoothly on the lips and sets into a comfortable matte without drying the lips. Its buildable formula suits everyday wear. Most users love its long-lasting performance and plush texture, often sharing that it feels “weightless” while staying put through meals, making it a reliable choice for busy days.

Loading Suggestions...

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick blends skincare and makeup with nourishing oils and rich nude pigments. The satin-matte finish of this lipstick adds elegance while keeping lips hydrated and smooth. Most users praise its creamy application and comfortable wear, noting that the lipstick enhances natural lip colour without cracking or heaviness.

Loading Suggestions...

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in 635 Worth It Medium offers intense nude colour with powerful 16-hour wear. Its ultra-precise applicator ensures smooth, even coverage in just one swipe. This lipstick has a transfer-resistant matte finish that feels lightweight and flexible. Most users highlight its exceptional staying power and vibrant nude tone, stating that it stays comfortable and fresh-looking even after long hours of wear.

Loading Suggestions...

Pilgrim Matte Me Up Bullet Lipstick delivers a rich nude colour with a smooth matte finish. Its creamy bullet formula glides smoothly and keeps lips soft throughout the day. Most users love its comfortable texture and flattering nude shade, mentioning how easily it complements both minimal makeup and full glam looks.

Loading Suggestions...

Lakmé 9 to 5 Weightless Mousse Lip & Cheek Color in Nude Cushion offers a soft nude hue with a feather-light mousse texture. This lipstick blends seamlessly on lips and cheeks for a natural, office-ready look. The airy formula feels comfortable all day without caking. Users appreciate its versatility, praising how it gives a fresh, effortless finish with minimal touch-ups.

Loading Suggestions...

Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick combines intense nude pigmentation with hydrating natural ingredients. Its matte formula locks in moisture while delivering long-lasting colour that feels gentle on the lips. This lipstick is free from harmful chemicals, and also suits sensitive skin. Users love its creamy feel and non-drying finish, sharing that it provides a perfect balance between comfort, nourishment, and matte elegance.

Loading Suggestions...

Revlon Super Lustrous Crème Lipstick is a timeless classic known for its creamy texture and flattering nude shades. This lipstick is infused with moisturising ingredients, and it delivers smooth, glossy-cream colour that enhances natural beauty. Users love its comfort and rich colour payoff, often noting that it feels luxurious and keeps lips soft while delivering dependable everyday colour.

Loading Suggestions...

Kiro Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick in Nutmeg Nude offers a sophisticated nude tone with an ultra-light, airy matte finish. The formula feels almost weightless while providing high pigmentation and long wear. This lipstick is enriched with lip-loving ingredients, and it prevents dryness and cracking. Users praise its smooth application and comfortable matte texture, sharing that the shade flatters multiple skin tones and lasts throughout the day.

Loading Suggestions...

Masaba LoveChild Luxe Matte Lipsticks combine bold design with rich nude shades and a velvety matte finish. Its creamy formula applies smoothly and delivers intense colour payoff without tugging. Infused with moisturising ingredients, it keeps lips comfortable for hours. Customers often rave about the unique shades and luxurious feel, mentioning that the lipstick stays vibrant while feeling soft and non-drying on the lips.

Loading Suggestions...

FAQs – Nude Lipstick What is nude lipstick? Nude lipstick is designed to enhance your natural lip colour with neutral tones that complement your skin tone. How do I choose the right nude lipstick for my skin tone? Fair skin suits pink or peach nudes, medium skin pairs well with beige or rosy browns, and deeper skin tones look great in caramel or mocha nudes. Are nude lipsticks suitable for daily wear? Yes, nude lipsticks are ideal for everyday use as they create a polished, natural look. Do matte nude lipsticks dry out lips? Not always. Many modern matte formulas include moisturizing ingredients to keep lips comfortable. Can nude lipstick work for special occasions? Absolutely. Nude lipsticks pair beautifully with bold eye makeup or elegant minimal looks.