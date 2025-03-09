IIFA 2025: Kriti Sanon in her most glamorous look to Shahid Kapoor's dapper tuxedo, the best-dressed stars of the night

IIFA 2025: Bollywood celebrities flew down to Jaipur to attend the 2025 IIFA Digital Awards last night. As the stars descended on the green carpet, there were some great looks, some not-so-fabulous appearances, and some that had great potential. But, we are listing the best-dressed stars of the night. Let's take a look. Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor at the 2025 IIFA Awards.

Best-dressed stars at IIFA Awards

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon served one of her most gorgeous looks ever as she attended the IIFA Awards 2025 last night. The diva arrived on the green carpet in a Mark Bumgarner ensemble, which features a seamless bodice, asymmetrical cutouts around her torso, and a coiled-up fabric detail to add texture and balance. The mermaid-silhouette skirt adds just the right amount of sensuality. She chose a wet-hair look, minimal makeup, and satin pumps round off the look.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor stole the limelight in a corset pre-draped saree custom designed by Tarun Tahiliani, who recreated an archival 17-year-old look from his collection. She wore the maroon drape with an embroidered corset blouse, gold and emerald jewels, striking glam, and a pulled-back bun.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor brought his dapper charm to the green carpet in a tailored blue suit featuring a double-breasted blazer, matching tapered pants, and a button-down shirt. He styled the ensemble with tan Chelsea boots, a trimmed beard, and a swept-back hairdo. He left the first few buttons of his shirt open to add a casual yet stylish touch to the ensemble.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha made heads turn with her strapless ivory ensemble. The dreamy gown features an exaggerated floral attachment on the front, a square neckline, a sculpted bodice with soft pleats, and a free-flowing skirt. She rounded off the look with a centre-parted bun and striking glam.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed brought her creative guns to the IIFA Awards in a glittering black ensemble featuring a cape-like attachment on the back. The mini-length outfit also features sequin embellishments. She styled the ensemble with silver earcuffs, rings, embellished high heels, a sleek bun, and minimal glam.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant looked dapper at the 2025 IIFA green carpet in a black bandhgala suit featuring a tailored blazer and slim-fit pants. He styled the ensemble with dress shoes, rings, a centre-parted hairdo, and a dual-toned red and ivory pocket scarf.