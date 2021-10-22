In the pink of fashion

From bubblegum Barbie to fuchsia to demure blush, perfect pinks are taking centre stage. Punchy pink of ballerina tutus to the muffled white-pink of cherry blossoms, pink makes us think of springtime flowers and all things fresh and new, just perfect for the festive season.

“Pink represents love and happiness. One of the quintessential favourites of the festive seasons, it is still one of the most loved hues. Adding to the fact is that the world has had a very dark phase in the past few months. Wearing this colour not only makes one happy but also the people around. It gives hope and positivity of good things to happen,” says designer Gautam Gupta.

Pink has been a lifelong fascination, it is soft and easy-going and rose-tinted and has been enjoying a protracted moment in the spotlight.

“From candy floss pink to ash rose, the colour pink to me has a deeply joyful vibe to it. It is a happy color and it makes me feel creative. Year on year, women love to adorn the hues of pink in the festive season. My latest resort wear has a lot of pink.”

Sara Ali Khan opted for a pink saree replete with witty taglines and 54 unique truck art printed motif

If you want to turn heads and stop traffic with your wardrobe (we mean social media traffic here), nothing gets the job done quite like a head-to-toe pink outfit. From sarees, jumpsuits, tops to little pink dresses, the colour is fast becoming a staple of our actors’ wardrobe after two years of sitting in pyjamas.

“Pink is a hopeful and cheerful shade. It stands for all the happiness and joy of life. After a gloomy two years, shades of pink are symbolic of wishful tomorrow. Celebrities are channeling this hopeful glee in their wardrobe through whimsical clothing narrating the escapism of fashion,” says designer Aniket Satam.

“Pink when styled well is also a very versatile colour- baby pink or blush for the elegant or soft look, pop pink or a hot pink to add cheer and playfulness to the look or fuchsia and magenta for a more formal or evening look! Besides, it’s a universally flattering colour,” says designer Gayatri Khanna Sabharwal.

Pink is a great colour to experiment colour blocking with. Pink with red or orange is very chic, pink with navy or black or grey can brighten up the muted tones, with green for a natural palette. “Monochromatic pinks in silhouettes like pant suits, jumpsuits or a skirt and a blouse are also flattering. Go bold with pink patterns and break the patterns with a solid belt in a contrast colour,” adds Sabharwal.