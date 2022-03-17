Indian-American Shree Saini is Miss World 2021 1st Runner-Up: All you need to know about her

Miss World 2021: Karolina Bielawska from Poland was announced the Miss World 2021 on March 17 (IST). The Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, crowned her the 70th winner of the coveted title at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While India's Manasa Varanasi couldn't make it to the Top 13 list, Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States became the First Runner Up. Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire was the second runner-up.

The news was announced on the official Twitter page of Miss World. "Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire," they tweeted.

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Who Is Shree Saini?

Shree Saini represented the United States of America at the Miss World 2021 pageant. She made it to the Top 6 race for the Miss World title and became the first runner-up. Shree also won the Beauty With A Purpose competition during the event. She was also the first Indian-American to win the Miss World America 2021 crown.

An advocate for heart health, Shree Saini has had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 years old. She also overcame a major car accident which left her with burns all over her face. The 26-year-old has completed her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and works as a Business Manager at her father's company.

According to Miss World Organisation, the beauty queen's dream is to become a United States Secretary of Education. She is an avid reader and dancer, passionate about musical theatre and enjoys attending Stand-Up Comedy.

Additionally, Shree Saini's Beauty with a Purpose project stems from her own experience of having a complete heart block. Her project is 'Heart Health: Healing both the physical heart and emotional heart.' Shree also raised ₹5,60,000 for Covid India Relief funds, the Miss World Instagram page revealed.

