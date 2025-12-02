Influencer Lyas Medini shocks British Fashion Awards 2025 in hyper-real NSFW Gaultier bodysuit

Influencer and fashion commentator Lyas Medini created the biggest surprise of the night at the 2025 British Fashion Awards. The event, held on December 1 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, gathered leading designers, models, stars and global fashion voices. But Lyas quickly became the centre of attention when he stepped onto the red carpet in a look that immediately went viral. Lyas Medini’s NSFW Gaultier outfit goes viral(Instagram/ly.as)

He wore an NSFW bodysuit by Jean Paul Gaultier, part of the designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The bodysuit was designed to look like a completely unclothed male body. It looked so real that many platforms blurred the photos before posting them.

Fans react with shock and strong opinions

The online reaction was quick and mixed. Some people were shocked and said the outfit was surprising and too bold for a big fashion event.. One user wrote, “Yikes. Bianca Censori you have 24 hours to reply!” Another said, “Absolutely 100% no.”

Criticism continued, with a comment reading, “Sorry, but this looks awful, it looks like a costume bought online.” Another person added, “There’s no way to defend this, JPG so wrong.”

At the same time, others praised Lyas for being brave with his fashion choices. They said that trying new and bold ideas is what makes the fashion world fun and full of surprises.

A night celebrating fashion’s biggest names

While Lyas caused the biggest stir, the British Fashion Awards celebrated many achievements across the industry. Organized by the British Fashion Council, the ceremony honoured rising talent as well as long-established icons who shaped the year in style.

The Designer of the Year award is still to be announced, with major names, Rick Owens, Willy Chavarria, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Glenn Martens and Martine Rose, competing for the honour.

Meanwhile, Anok Yai has already been announced as Model of the Year, continuing her remarkable global run.

Standout red-carpet looks of the evening

The night featured a mix of creativity and elegance. Tems wore George Trochopoulos, Francesca Hayward arrived in Julie Kegels, Paloma Elsesser chose Miu Miu, and Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Anok Yai appeared in Givenchy by Sarah Burton. Other highlights included Alexa Chung in Chloé, Lily Allen in Valentino and Joe Alwyn in Brunello Cucinelli with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.