Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jacob Elordi and more turn heads as stars arrive for the 2025 Gotham Awards

The 35th edition of the Gotham Awards opened the long awards season in New York on Monday night, and it started with a mix of surprises both onstage and on the red carpet. Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street, leaned into its reputation for being less formal than the major award shows, which usually means bolder fashion and a more relaxed atmosphere.

Awards Roundup: A mixed night for top contenders

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” ended the night with the biggest trophy - best feature - despite walking in with six nominations, the most in the show’s history, according to Variety. It walked away with just that single win.

Across the international categories, Iranian director Jafar Panahi was the standout. His film “It Was Just an Accident” secured three major prizes: international feature, original screenplay, and director. The run made him the most-awarded filmmaker of the ceremony.

Red carpet arrivals at the 35th Gotham Awards

But hours ahead of the first envelope being opened, the focus stayed on the red carpet arrivals. The Gotham Awards traditionally draw major names while still keeping the event “low-key" compared to the Oscars or Globes. The looser dress code tends to bring out more personal choices and fewer predictable looks.

Rihanna arrived in a sleek Balenciaga ensemble, while A$AP Rocky complemented her in Chanel. Jacob Elordi drew attention with his laid-back, tailored style, and Jennifer Lawrence opted for classic elegance in Dior. Naomi Watts chose a refined Calvin Klein silhouette, and Michael B. Jordan maintained his signature sharp presence. Jeremy Allen White appeared in Louis Vuitton, followed by appearances from Alexander Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, and Benicio Del Toro, each keeping their looks clean and understated.

Elle Fanning brought a polished Ralph Lauren moment, while Andrew Scott, Hugh Jackman, Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hawke added to the night’s star-heavy roster. Jackie and Adam Sandler made a joint appearance, with Kate Hudson, Alec Baldwin, and Paul Rudd rounding out the list of notable arrivals.

A low-key show that still sets the tone for the award season

While the Gotham Awards aren’t meant to predict the season ahead, the results often signal early momentum for certain titles. Anderson’s film now carries the weight of a high-profile first win, while Panahi’s hat-trick places the Iranian filmmaker firmly in the international spotlight heading into the next round of festivals and guild nominations.

The fashion conversations are likely to run alongside the awards chatter. With a guest list that leaned star-heavy and styling that skewed varied, the night again reinforced why the Gothams often feel like the unofficial warm-up lap for Hollywood’s bigger ceremonies.

Also read: Lili Reinhart makes a stylish appearance in NYC in floral skirt and fitted green top; check photos