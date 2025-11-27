Stranger Things star Sadie Sink says she’s never dyed her red hair, talks fashion and staying true to her natural look

Sadie Sink is about to bid goodbye to Stranger Things, as the hit Netflix series enters its fifth and final season. Ahead of the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere, Sink opened up about her hair and fashion choices with Glamour. Sadie Sink arrives at the world premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things" on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sadie Sink on dying her red hair

Sadie Sink played the protagonist Annie for the Broadway musical by the same name from 2012 to 2014. Annie’s red hair has become a signature over time. Sink, who is naturally a redhead, told Glamour that she never dyed her hair for any roles.

“No. I’ve thought about it, but I’ve never dyed my hair. Anyone who has red hair knows the ups and downs of their relationship with it,” Sink said. She added that she has a love-and-hate affair with her locks.

“What you hear your entire life as a redhead is to never dye your hair. People pay so much money for that hair,” Sink continued. “I never have, and I don’t think I will. I like the idea that my hair isn’t dyed,” Sink added.

Sadie Sink on piercings and tattoos

The Dear Zoe actress acknowledged that actors often change looks and fashion. She said there is always a “need to be this canvas” for the entertainment industry. However, the 23-year-old is certain that she does not want piercings or tattoos. “I like the idea of never doing anything,” she said.

“I never pierced my ears or dyed my hair. I never got a tattoo. There’s something nice about the blank-slate-ness of it,” Sink, who described her personal style as “pretty safe”, emphasized.

As far as style is concerned, Sink says she prefers to opt for “nice pieces that make me feel good and comfortable”. The Stranger Things actress said she was “bold with my choices” two years ago.

“I had these massive boots that my friend gave me. They had chains and pearls, and I would wear them everywhere. I wore them to the airport,” she recalled.

In Sink’s understanding, fashion has the power to reflect whatever phase you are in. “I felt bolder and wanted people to look at me, or wanted to make some kind of statement. Now I wouldn’t do that anymore,” she concluded.

FAQs

How old is Sadie Sink?

Sadie Sink is 23 years old.

What character does Sadie Sink play in Stranger Things?

Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield in Stranger Things.