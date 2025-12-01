Vikas Khanna offers chai and treats to customers lining up outside his New York restaurant in the cold. Watch video

Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is garnering praise on social media for his kind gesture of serving hot tea and snacks to guests waiting outside his high-end Indian restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. Vikas Khanna serves tea to guests outside his restaurant Bungalow.

On November 29, the chef's official Instagram page shared a video of him and the employees at Bungalow greeting guests, who had lined up outside to eat at his restaurant.

Tea and snacks for guests waiting in the queue at the Bungalow

Sharing the video, Vikas Khanna wrote in the caption, “When Heritage. Heart. Home. come together to celebrate the flavours of a billion souls. BUNGALOW.” The chef clarified in the post that because of the long weekend, the restaurant expected ‘incredible foot traffic’ and urged visitors to wait patiently.

He added that for those waiting in the queue, the restaurant would be serving mint chai and some gifts as a token of appreciation. The video begins with Vikas walking out of his restaurant, holding a tray full of mint chai, accompanied by his mother and employees. While Vikas and his employees served and greeted the guests, his mother also welcomed those waiting to eat at the Bungalow.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the moment and showered the chef with compliments for the gesture. One Instagram user commented, “The man who melts my heart. Love the humanitarian in you.” Another wrote, “We all should learn something from this man.”

Someone commented, “Truly adorbs. That hot drink by The Chef is much needed while waiting in this cold for his amazing food!” Someone else remarked, “You're doing a great job, sir.”

A fan wrote under the post, “Chef, your warmth reflects in every dish you create…truly magical.”

About Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna is a James Beard Award nominee and among the first Indian chefs in the US to earn a Michelin star for his restaurant, Junoon, in New York City. His New York restaurant, Bungalow, has received a Bib Gourmand Award.