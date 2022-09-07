Inside Radhika Madan's girl's trip in Goa

Radhika Madan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or a formal outfit, Radhika known how to deck up in an attire and make it look better. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to stand out in her pictures. Radhika knows how to perfectly blend style and comfort together into attires and her pictures are a treat for sore eyes. With every picture, Radhika loves to set the fashion bar higher for her fans to follow. Radhika's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo and we are always referring to her style for more inspo to upgrade our fashion game.

Radhika is currently chilling in Goa. The actor shared a set of pictures of herself from her girl's trip in Goa. Radhika is living it up in Goa. From posing by the swimming pool of the hotel to posing with her friends, Radhika is doing it all. The actor recently took off to Goa and since then her Instagram profile is replete with snippets of her vacay diaries. Radhika, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself looking beach-ready in a casual ensemble. Radhika, with the pictures, again gave us major fashion inspo to refer to. Radhika, for the midweek, drove our blues away in a sleeveless cropped top that came intricately printed in multiple shades of colours, and teamed it further with a pair of beige shorts. The actor posed on a couch of sorts with cushions behind her as she looked away from the camera. Take a look at her pictures here:

Radhika further accessorised her look for the day in a golden bangle in one hand and tinted shades. Barefoot, Radhika looked away from the camera and oozed oomph as she showed off her Goa diaries. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Radhika looked ready to hit the beach in style.

