Internet thinks Kiara Advani is Deepika Padukone's doppelganger in this magazine cover shoot wearing all-black fit

Kiara Advani is the cover star of Harper's Bazaar India's December issue. The actor served old-money vibes mixed with mob wife aesthetics for the sultry cover photo. It shows Kiara dressed in an all-black look. However, what caught the internet's attention was how Kiara looked like Deepika Padukone's doppelganger. Netizens believe Kiara Advani looks quite similar to Deepika Padukone in a new magazine cover.

Internet thinks Kiara Advani looks like Deepika Padukone

Kiara shared the cover photo on her Instagram page on Tuesday. Many of her followers pointed out that she looked quite similar to Deepika Padukone. One user wrote, “She is lowkey giving Deepika Padukone, or is it just me?” A user on Diet Sabya's stories wrote, “At first I thought Deepika hai.” A comment read, “Listen, believe it or not, but look at her photos from the last 2-3 months, not just hair and makeup and the way of posing, even her way of talking has become completely like DPs. Miss Ma'am is reaching!! Clearing I'm not above petty gossip (sic).”

More about Kiara's look on the cover photo

The photoshoot shows Kiara wearing a Shearling coat from the Michael Kors Fall Winter 2024 collection. It has full-length sleeves, an open front, a voluminous silhouette, and a hoodie. Underneath the coat, the actor wore an embroidered bralette and high-waisted bikini bottoms. She accessorised the ensemble with a choker necklace, layered neck chains, and rings from Tiffany & Co.

On the work front

Kiara has many projects lined up in the future. In 2025, the actor will be seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. On the personal front, Kiara will celebrate her second wedding anniversary with Siddharth Malhotra in February 2025. The couple got married on February 7, 2023.