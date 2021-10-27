Jacqueline Fernandez rocks yellow organza silk one-shoulder crop top, lehenga

Diwali is just around the corner and if your festive outfit is not ready already, let Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez sort your ethnic style woes with her sizzling look in a yellow organza silk one-shoulder crop top with attached dupatta and bandhani lehenga. Serving the perfect festive fashion inspo this Diwali, Jacqueline's pictures are surfacing the Internet and painting it in friendly, joyful and optimistic hues that offer a promise of a sunny day despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic gloom.

You see, a bright yellow shade is meant to evoke the optimism of a sunny day and even if you think you could never pull off yellow, who couldn't use a dose of happiness in their life right about now? The pictures feature the diva donning the sultry ethnic ensemble in yellow which has emerged as the truly ultimate fashion trend when it comes to colour of the year.

Giving a sexy spin to ethnic wear, Jacqueline was featured donning a fresh yellow one-shoulder crop top that came with a thin strap on one side and ended with an attached dupatta on the other end. Flaunting washboard abs and a waistline to die for, Jacqueline teamed it with a bandhani lehenga that came with chanderi badla work panels.

Jacqueline Fernandez in yellow lehenga set(Amigos Communications)

Accessorising her look with silver bangles, a pearly necklace and a pair of sea green earrings, Jacqueline left her wavy tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Jacqueline amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking happy poses for the camera, Jacqueline made fans opt for the joy-boosting colour trend of the moment even those who never considered it before. Since yellow transcends seasons and is a must-have in your Diwali wardrobe, you can incorporate this look into your festive style effortlessly.

Jacqueline Fernandez in yellow lehenga set(Amigos Communications)

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree, which boasts of contemporary clothing with Indian aesthetic and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. The yellow lehenga with off-shoulder crop top originally costs ₹26,000 on the designer website.

Jacqueline Fernandez' yellow lehenga with off-shoulder crop top from Label Anushree(labelanushree.com)

Jacqueline Fernandez was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi.

