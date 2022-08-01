Janhvi Kapoor channels her boho chic vibes in a slip in satin dress

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of her recently-released film Good Luck Jerry. The film, which is a black comedy drama, released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 29. Janhvi, who plays the role of Jaya Jerry Kumari in the film, was seen sharing screen space with Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Janhvi’s promotion diaries of the film also featured major fashion statements in the form of snippets on her Instagram profile. From slaying ethnic looks to casual outfits, Janhvi made her fans drool like anything with the glimpses.

Janhvi, a day back, shared yet another set of pictures of herself looking just too stunning in a casual ensemble. Straight from the promotions of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi shared snippets from the photoshoot where she posed in a slip in satin dress and gave us major holiday and boho chic vibes together. Janhvi looked absolutely ravishing in a white slip in dress featuring corset details and a cascading gown featuring quirky prints in multicolours – in shades of red, black, blue, orange and yellow. In a garden of sorts, Janhvi posed with greenery in the backdrop and gave us all the vacay fashion goals we need to get through the week. “Jerry isnt so blue anymore,” wrote Janhvi and added a rainbow emoticon to her post. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Janhvi’s Instagram post was flooded with comments and likes from her fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Rakul Preet Singh summed up her appreciation for Janhvi’s pictures with a fire emoticon.

Janhvi, styled by fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr, wore her tresses in beach wavy curls with a wet hairdo look as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Janhvi looked pretty in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

